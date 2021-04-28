Global anti money laundering market size to exhibit 15.60% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimations, global anti money laundering market is likely to register a compound annual growth rate of 15.60% during the study period and will account for USD 2.77 billion by the year 2027 from USD 0.87 billion in 2019. This explosive growth can be attributed to high occurrence of financial frauds and advent of KYC (know your customer) policies.

A detailed assessment of the several market segmentations is also included in the report, while highlighting their respective impact on the overall industry dynamics. Also, the study evaluates the regional scope of the market space in detail as well as offers information regarding the competitive spectrum.

According to UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), around USD 800 billion to USD 2 trillion currency is laundered around the world, which is approximately 2-5% of the global GDP.

Anti-money laundering basically involves using certain tools and solutions to prevent criminal acquiring illegal funds through means of complex commercial transactions. Rising concerns regarding failure of anti-money laundering policies in tandem with focus towards reducing crime rate are also stimulating the industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3611178/

Despite the several growth stimulants, complexities associated with software and inability of identifying fraudulent activities at an earlier stage could act as a bottleneck to the expansion of global anti money laundering industry. Regardless, collective inclination towards integrating ML and AI technologies coupled with growing demand for the technology can offer lucrative growth avenues for the industry participants.

An overview of the market segmentations

Worldwide anti money laundering market has been segmented on the basis of product types, by deployment, and end-user reach. Speaking of product landscape, the market is further split into transaction monitoring, customer identity management, and compliance management currency transaction reporting segments.

Moving on to deployment type, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud segments. The end-user scope of global anti money laundering industry consists of IT & telecom, healthcare, government, BFSI, and others.

From the regional point of view

Global anti money laundering market, based on regional analysis, is fragmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Among these, Europe currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to amass massive returns in subsequent years. Factors such as widespread adoption of the anti-money laundering solutions coupled with increasing integration of ML and AI technologies are facilitating the business scenario in Europe.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate considerable returns for the industry participants in the ensuing years. Increased pervasiveness of credit cards and banking frauds have impelled the demand for anti-money laundering software, which in turn is favoring the regional market outlook.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-anti-money-laundering-market-size-research

Global Anti Money Laundering Market Product Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Transaction Monitoring

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management Currency Transaction Reporting





Global Anti Money Laundering Market by Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Anti Money Laundering Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Others

Global Anti Money Laundering Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Italy

Spain

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Anti Money Laundering Market by Competitive Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Accenture plc

BAE Systems plc

Oracle Corp.

Fiserv Inc.

SAS Institute

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Cognizant

Trulioo

Tata Consultancy Services

NICE Actimize

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Anti Money Laundering Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Anti Money Laundering Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Anti Money Laundering Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Anti Money Laundering Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Anti Money Laundering Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Anti Money Laundering Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Anti Money Laundering Market Dynamics

3.1. Anti Money Laundering Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Anti Money Laundering Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Anti Money Laundering Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Anti Money Laundering Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Anti Money Laundering Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Anti Money Laundering Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Compliance Management

5.4.2. Currency Transaction Reporting

5.4.3. Customer Identity Management

5.4.4. Transaction Monitoring

Chapter 6. Global Anti Money Laundering Market, by Deployment

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Anti Money Laundering Market by Deployment, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Anti Money Laundering Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Anti Money Laundering Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cloud

6.4.2. On-Premise

Chapter 7. Global Anti Money Laundering Market, by End Use

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Anti Money Laundering Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Anti Money Laundering Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Anti Money Laundering Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. BFSI

7.4.2. Government

7.4.3. Healthcare

7.4.4. IT & Telecom

7.4.5. Other End Use

Chapter 8. Global Anti Money Laundering Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market is set to exceed USD 80 billion by 2025; according to a new research report. The Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market growth is attributed to the hefty economic losses to countries. The rapid surge in corporate economic crimes including money laundering is contributing to banks? and countries? net loss. These frauds contribute to the regional and global economic slowdown. The proliferation of smartphones and the growing demand for real-time transactions are propelling the use of several digital payment methods. Fraudsters are relying on soft targets and substantial loopholes to commit frauds, proliferating the deployment of FDP solutions across various end-use industries including banks, insurance, government, and e-commerce.

The Asia Pacific FDP market is projected to exhibit more than 25% of CAGR over the forecast timeline due to the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The rapid surge in digital payment methods coupled with a high proportion of digital illiteracy is increasing the amount of fraud loss in the region. The recent fraud scandals such as 1MDB scandal (Malaysia) and PNB fraud (India) are propelling the demand for FDP solutions across various end-uses in the regions.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.