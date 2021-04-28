Marigold PR Announces Agenda and Expert-Driven Lineup for Second Annual Womxn, Wellness, and Cannabis Conference

Toronto, ON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning cannabis marketing and PR firm, Marigold PR, today announced the agenda for its second annual Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference (WWC Conference) on May 26-27, 2021.

Hosted in celebration of the feminine cannabis and psychedelic experience, the largest free event of its kind provides a unique opportunity to network with industry trailblazers, in an inclusive, fun and educational online environment.

In association with Platinum Partner Lift & Co. Expo, North America’s largest cannabis industry conference and tradeshow, WWC Conference will feature two full days of engaging panel discussions, keynotes and live Q&As, with day one committed to cannabis and day two dedicated to psychedelics. Highlights of this year’s event include talks on:

The International Cannabis Industry : Charlotte Bowyer (Head of Consulting, Hanway Associates), Priya Mishra (Hempvati), Barinder Rasode (CEO of Grow Tech Labs), Maya Glogowski (Vice President, Cannabilog & Business Development, WomenCanCann) and Ulla Haaning Singapuri (CSO, KannaSwiss)

: Charlotte Bowyer (Head of Consulting, Hanway Associates), Priya Mishra (Hempvati), Barinder Rasode (CEO of Grow Tech Labs), Maya Glogowski (Vice President, Cannabilog & Business Development, WomenCanCann) and Ulla Haaning Singapuri (CSO, KannaSwiss) Compliant Marketing : Sarah Clowater (Cannabis Consultant), Alison Gordon (Founder and former CEO, 48North), Heather Schurr (Director of Operations, CFN Media Group) and Katie Pringle (Co-Founder & CEO, Marigold PR)

: Sarah Clowater (Cannabis Consultant), Alison Gordon (Founder and former CEO, 48North), Heather Schurr (Director of Operations, CFN Media Group) and Katie Pringle (Co-Founder & CEO, Marigold PR) Evolution of the Psychedelics Industry : Barinder Rasode (Co-Founder, Havn Life), Salimeh Tabrizi (Co-Founder, Canadian Psychedelic Association) and Stacey Wallin (CSO & Co-Founder, Numinus)

: Barinder Rasode (Co-Founder, Havn Life), Salimeh Tabrizi (Co-Founder, Canadian Psychedelic Association) and Stacey Wallin (CSO & Co-Founder, Numinus) Patient Insights : Ashleigh Brown (Founder, SheCann), Ashley Keenan (Journalist & Communications Specialist), Sabrina Ramkellawan (Co-founder, Knowde Group), and Dr. Jenna Valleriani (Director Patient Advocacy, Canopy Growth Corporation).

: Ashleigh Brown (Founder, SheCann), Ashley Keenan (Journalist & Communications Specialist), Sabrina Ramkellawan (Co-founder, Knowde Group), and Dr. Jenna Valleriani (Director Patient Advocacy, Canopy Growth Corporation). Cannabis Operations: Loretta Eldridge (Marketing Leader, EQUA Specialty Risk Partners Corporation), Kayla Mann (CFO, Habitat), Dr. Toni Rinow (CFO and Global Operating Officer, Neptune Wellness Solutions) and Theresa Robert (Vice President Finance, Mariwell),

Spearheaded by Marigold PR, with assistance from an advisory committee of industry experts, this year’s conference is sponsored by VIP Partners Flow Scientific and VIVO Cannabis. Flow Scientific supplies therapeutic naturally sourced terpenes, while VIVO Cannabis provides medical and adult-use cannabis products and services.

Katie Miller, Sales and Business Development at Flow Scientific, comments, “Flow Scientific is proud to partner with WWC Conference and promote industry inclusivity. As the wellness landscape continues to develop, participating in thoughtful discussions with passionate contributors is essential to support product innovation”.

Attendees are encouraged to register to claim their free ticket here. In addition to comprehensive free programming, WWC Conference provides participants unparalleled opportunities to forge relationships with industry influencers, through exclusive ticketed networking events.

VIVO Cannabis’ Carole Chan, Chief Commercial & People Officer, says, “We’re excited to collaborate with WWC Conference this year. Now more than ever, women coming together during the peak of a global pandemic is critical to supporting mental health and wellness. Patient, consumer and employee needs have changed dramatically over the last year, and its impact is shaping the future of the cannabis industry.”

WWC Conference is supported by media partnerships across the cannabis and psychedelic industries, with CFN Media Group, PsyIndex, CannabisNewswire, PsychedelicNewswire, Truffle Report, Cannabis Retailer, StratCann, Flush, Canndora, ADCANN, Tokeativity, WEiC and Cannabis Prospect Magazine championing this year’s event.

For more information on WWC Conference, please follow #WWCConference on Twitter and Instagram, or visit https://wwcconference.com.

About Marigold Marketing & PR

Marigold Marketing & PR is an award-winning marketing and PR firm for licensed producers and national brands. Marigold offers full-service packages to clients that include branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Marigold creates results-driven marketing campaigns of all sizes, leveraging paid, owned and earned media. Marigold makes an impact for clients through awareness-building campaigns, industry focus and excellent service. Learn more about Marigold’s all-encompassing services here.

Attachments