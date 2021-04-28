Global Machine Vision Markets, 2021-2026: Focus on Positioning, Identification, Verification, Measurement, Flaw Detection

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Vision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machine vision market reached a value of US$ 10.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global machine vision market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Machine vision is currently providing numerous benefits to organizations such as improving quality, increasing productivity, lowering production costs, reducing floor space, increasing production flexibility, lowering capital equipment costs, etc.



Whereas, human vision is ideal for qualitative interpretation of a complex, unstructured scene, machine vision stands out at quantitative measurement of a structured scene catalysed by its speed, accuracy, and repeatability.

For instance, during a production process, a machine vision system has the capability to inspect hundreds, or even thousands, of parts per minute. A machine vision system built around the right camera resolution and optics can effortlessly inspect object details that may otherwise be too small to be viewed by the human eye.

In addition, in removing physical contact between a test system and the parts that are being tested, machine vision averts part damage and reduces the maintenance time and costs linked with the wear and tear on mechanical components.

Moreover, machine vision provides additional safety and operational advantages by reducing manual involvement in the production process. Nevertheless, machine vision also helps in preventing human contamination of clean rooms and protects human workers from environments that could be hazardous.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global machine vision market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global machine vision industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global machine vision industry?

What are the key product types in the global machine vision industry?

What are the key component types in the global machine vision industry?

What are the major application segments in the global machine vision industry?

What are the key end-use industries in the global machine vision market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global machine vision market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global machine vision market?

What is the structure of the global machine vision market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global machine vision market?

