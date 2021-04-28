Global Content Delivery Network (Video CDNs & Non-video CDNs) Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $48.48 Billion to 2025, Growing at a CAGR of Approx 30%

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The content delivery network (CDN) market is poised to grow by $ 48.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the high server availability and high growth in video streaming.

The report on content delivery network (CDN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The content delivery network (CDN) market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the efficient utilization of bandwidth as one of the prime reasons driving the content delivery network (CDN) market growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading content delivery network (CDN) market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Internap Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., NTT Communications Corp., StackPath LLC, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Also, the content delivery network (CDN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Video CDNs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non video CDNs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Web performance optimization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Media delivery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akamai Technologies Inc.

AT and T Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Internap Corp.

Limelight Networks Inc.

NTT Communications Corp.

StackPath LLC

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

