Global Content Delivery Network (Video CDNs & Non-video CDNs) Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $48.48 Billion to 2025, Growing at a CAGR of Approx 30%

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The content delivery network (CDN) market is poised to grow by $ 48.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the high server availability and high growth in video streaming.
The report on content delivery network (CDN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The content delivery network (CDN) market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the efficient utilization of bandwidth as one of the prime reasons driving the content delivery network (CDN) market growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading content delivery network (CDN) market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Internap Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., NTT Communications Corp., StackPath LLC, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Also, the content delivery network (CDN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Video CDNs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non video CDNs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Web performance optimization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Media delivery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- CenturyLink Inc.
- Cloudflare Inc.
- Internap Corp.
- Limelight Networks Inc.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- StackPath LLC
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
