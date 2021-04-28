English French



Lannion, April 27, 2021 – 6:00pm

LUMIBIRD: GENERAL MEETING STREAMED LIVE ON MAY 4, 2021

Lumibird’s General Meeting will be held on Tuesday May 4, 2021 from 2:00pm (CET) as a closed session. It will be streamed live with an audio webcast on Lumibird’s site (www.lumibird.com) and will then be available for two years.

Shareholders are invited to vote by post or online. The voting period will be open until May 3 (3:00pm CET) for online votes and May 1 for postal votes (deadline for paper forms to be received by: CACEIS Corporate Trust (Service Assemblées), Ms. Hassina Feddal, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 09, France / Fax: +33 (0)1 49 08 05 82 or 83).

Shareholders can also appoint the Chairman to represent them. In this context, there is no need to request an admission card.

The livestream of the General Meeting will be able to be accessed on Lumibird’s website under Finance > Regulated information 2021 > Proxy material for AGMs > https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/lumibird/20210504_1/.

Anyone interested in following the audio webcast is invited to pre-register with an email address using the link provided above.

Mr Philippe Aubourg, who holds 3,134 Lumibird shares, with 6,054 voting rights, and Mr Paul Wazen, who holds 105 shares, with 205 voting rights, will serve as the scrutineers.

Next date: 2021 first-half revenues on July 26, 2021 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



