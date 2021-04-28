Global $650+ Million Fumaric Acid Market to 2026

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fumaric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fumaric acid market reached a value of US$ 660.9 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the global fumaric acid market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Fumaric acid is a white or colorless crystalline chemical compound with a fruit-like taste. Also known as trans-butenedioic acid, it is naturally found in eukaryotes, bolete mushrooms, lichens and Iceland moss.

It is also produced by humans when the skin is exposed to sunlight. Similar to malic acid, fumaric acid helps in the production of energy from food in the form of ATP. It is the strongest organic food acid as it a has higher relative sourness than other acidulants.

Therefore, it offers long-lasting sourness and flavor as well as decreases the pH with minimal added sourness when used as a food additive. Commercially available in the form of dry powder, liquid or large pellet crystals, fumaric acid is also used in the manufacturing of medicines, animal feed, unsaturated polyester, cleaning agents and printing inks.

Global Fumaric Acid Market Drivers:



Fumaric acid is used as an acidulant, pH controller and flavor enhancer in the food and beverage industry. The rising popularity of processed foods, along with the increasing use of flavoring agents, is augmenting the demand for fumaric acid globally.

Additionally, the presence of carbon-carbon double bonds and two carboxylic groups makes fumaric acid chemically suitable for polymerization and esterification reaction. As a result, it is widely employed in the production of alkyd and polyester resins which are durable, have a hard structure and offer high resistance to chemical corrosion.

Besides this, it is also used for manufacturing body panels for both light- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players:

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Dastech International

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd

Polynt

Prinova Group

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai

The Chemical Company

Thirumalai Chemicals

U.S. Chemicals

Wego Chemical Group

Huntsman Corporation

Market Summary:



Breakup by Application:

Food Additives

Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Alkyd Resins

Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into food additives, rosin-sized sheathing paper, unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins and others. Food additives currently represent the biggest application segment.



Breakup by End-Use:

Food and Beverages Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and others.



Breakup by Geographical Front:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On a geographical front, the market has been categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for fumaric acid, accounting for the majority of the global share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fumaric acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global fumaric acid industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fumaric acid industry?

What is the breakup of the global fumaric acid market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the global fumaric acid market on the basis of end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fumaric acid market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fumaric acid market?

What is the structure of the global fumaric acid market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global fumaric acid market?

How is fumaric acid manufactured?

