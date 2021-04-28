Global Malic Acid Market Report 2021: Focus on L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid, & DL-Malic Acid - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malic acid market reached a volume of 88.5 Kilotons in 2020. Looking forward, the global malic acid market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Malic acid is a dicarboxylic acid made by all living organisms and has the molecular formula C4H6O5. It contributes to the sour and tart taste of foods and is found in nearly all fruits including apples, apricots, blackberries, grapes, peaches, plums, pears, strawberries and mangoes.

The consumption of malic acid helps in detoxification, energy production, treating chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and improving overall muscle performance. It is extensively used in the food processing industry as it assists in increasing the shelf life of packaged food and bakery items. It also facilitates the preparation of bakery products, desserts, fruit juices, frozen specialties and sports drinks. Apart from this, malic acid finds applications in the detergent, health, and cosmetics and personal care industries.



Global Malic Acid Market Drivers:



In recent years, the growing use of malic acid for manufacturing sugarless confectioneries has escalated its demand among obese and diabetic people. Moreover, regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have approved the use of malic acid in food processing, thereby catalyzing its sales.

Malic acid is also utilized as a substitute for citric acid and tartaric acid in the detergent industry, owing to its lower hygroscopicity and higher solubility. Apart from this, it is used as an ingredient in many cosmetic and personal care products as it has antioxidant properties which make the skin healthy and shiny. In the pharmaceutical industry, malic acid is used in the production of medical products including cough syrups, throat lozenges, toothpaste, mouthwash and health supplements such as protein shakes and nutrition bars.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Changmao Biochem, Bartek, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd, Polynt, Yongsan Chemicals, Anhui Sealong Biotechnology, The Chemical Company, Miles Chemical, Isegen South Africa, Spectrum Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Corbion, Mubychem Group and Tate & Lyle.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global malic acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global malic acid industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global malic acid industry?

What is the breakup of the global malic acid market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global malic acid market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global malic acid market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global malic acid market?

What is the structure of the global malic acid market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global malic acid market?

How is malic acid manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Malic Acid Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 L-Malic Acid

6.2 D-Malic Acid

6.3 DL-Malic Acid



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Beverages

7.2 Confectionery and Food

7.3 Personal Care



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Global Malic Acid Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global Malic Acid Industry: Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research and Development

10.3 Raw Material Procurement

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Marketing

10.6 Distribution

10.7 End-Use



11 Global Malic Acid Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Global Malic Acid Industry: Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Malic Acid Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Changmao Biochem

Bartek

Thirumalai Chemicals

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd

Polynt

Yongsan Chemicals

Anhui Sealong Biotechnology

The Chemical Company

Miles Chemical

Isegen South Africa

Spectrum Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Corbion

Mubychem Group

Tate & Lyle

