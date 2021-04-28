The LTE and 5G broadcast market is estimated to be worth USD 642 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1,072 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8%

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis Technology, End Use And Region – Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780288/?utm_source=GNW





The market for 5G technology could grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is expected to witness strong growth in the next 5 years mainly due to increasing LTE and 5G mobile subscribers with surging penetration of smartphones, growing popularity of on-demand content and seamless mobile data services and growing need for massive connectivity of devices due to evolution of IoT are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market globally. The need for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems, monetizing network bandwidth through new business models and need for minimizing network capacity congestion has opened up new opportunities for the companies in the LTE and 5G broadcast market.



The market for 5G technology is estimated to account for the largest during the forecast period in LTE and 5G broadcast market

5G broadcast creates an opportunity for TV broadcasters and content providers to widen their reach to customers, as the technology allows them to address mobile devices directly. With the increasing demand for premium content, e.g., live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate.

LTE and 5G broadcast market in the Europe is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026



The market growth in Europe will mainly be driven by growing developments (such as R&D activities, investments, and partnerships with different companies) related to the market in the UK, Germany, France, etc.Cross collaboration among leading players hailing from different sections of the industry value chain is enabling field tests and trials of LTE and 5G broadcast networks across the world.



Such developments will create opportunities for the market to grow in Europe.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 –20%

• By Designation: Directors– 50%, Managers – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 5%

The major players in the LTE and 5G broadcast market are Qualcomm (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), ZTE (China), Nokia (Finland), NEC (Japan), Enensys Technologies (France) and Rohde Y& Schwarz (Germany).



Research Coverage

The report segments the LTE and 5G broadcast market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), technology (LTE and 5G), and end use (Video on Demand, Fixed LTE Quadruple Play, e-Newspapers and e-Magazines, Last Mile CDN. Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadiums, Data Feeds & Notifications, and Others)

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the LTE and 5G broadcast market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to technology, end use and region

• An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780288/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________