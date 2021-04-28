HEXO Corp receives Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard GACP certification

English French

OTTAWA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that its flagship Masson-Angers cultivation campus has received its Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard GACP (“CUMCS-GACP”) certification, the leading certification standard for medical cannabis cultivation.



“Receiving the CUMCS-GACP certification is a testament to the team’s attention to detail and commitment to producing high-quality, consistent cannabis products to serve the global cannabis industry,” said Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO CEO and co-founder. “As we continue to go after additional market share in Canada, and to penetrate new markets around the world, this certification demonstrates that we continue to offer high-quality output our current and future CPG partners can count on.”

The CUMCS-GACP certification represents a standard of quality and consistency for cannabis propagation, cultivation and post-harvest processes and is compliant with both the World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency Good Agricultural and Collection Practice guidelines.

About HEXO (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO, HEXO Plus, Up, Original Stash and Bake Sale brands and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

