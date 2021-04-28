Global Automotive Millimeter-wave (MMW) Radar Market Outlook 2021-2025, with Focus on the Chinese Market - China Passenger Cars Will be Equipped with Over 31 Million Radars in 2025

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Millimeter-wave (MMW) Radar Industry Report, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report combs through and summarizes the characteristics of the global and China passenger car radar markets, related enterprises' characteristics, development trends and so forth. In the years to come, ADAS functions upgrade, new cockpit applications (e.g., life signs monitoring), and 4D radar launches will combine to drive up the demand for automotive radars.

In 2025, China passenger car ADAS functions will carry more than 31 million radars, with demand AAGR of 30.7%.

In 2020, a total of 8.19 million radars were installed in passenger cars in China, including 4.77 million front view radars and 3.31 million rear angle radars. These radars were demanded by front and side road environment detections among L1-L2 ADAS functions.

From current mainstream ADAS system solutions, it can be seen that L1 depends on 1R, 1V or 1R1V solution that features simple perception strategy and needs a limited number of radars; L2 needs more radars for requiring a higher level of sensor fusion. Noticeably, the use of 5R1V in vehicles in 2020 provided a further boost to the radar demand.

In a word, the increasing number of sensors per autonomous vehicle is accompanied by ADAS functions upgrade. It is estimated that passenger cars in China will be equipped with over 31 million radars in 2025.

The growth in the demand is expected to follow such a trajectory:

The upgrade from L1 to L2/L3 will demand 3 or 5 radars;

For L4/L5, single-vehicle may need 7 or even more radars (deployed at both sides of vehicle body);

ADAS upgrade will fuel the demand for front view radars at first, and then rear angle ones;

The front view radar + rear angle radar solution is becoming a basic configuration, and the increasing demand for front view radars comes with the launch of L3 functions.

Cockpit applications like vital signs monitoring and gesture control are expected to be a new engine to the radar growth.

As intelligent cockpit evolves, radars are finding their way into new areas. Currently, they are largely used in cockpits for vital signs monitoring and gesture control.

4D radar outperforms a 3D one in the following three aspects:

Detect "height", for example, distinguishing an overpass from vehicles on the road;

Offer higher resolution: 1-degree angular resolution (even lower in the case of super-resolution algorithm) in both azimuth and elevation;

Classify static obstacles, able to detect roadside obstacles and small targets, e.g., water bottles and tire fragments.

The unique edge ensures 4D radars to work better in detection of static obstacles and support L3-L5 highly automated driving. As for its application scenarios, 4D radars will be massively seen in ADAS front view function in future to replace some few-channel LiDARs, expectedly becoming a "new star" in radar market.

Current foreign 4D radar vendors are divided into two types: conventional Tier1 suppliers like Continental, Aptiv and ZF; start-ups, typically Arbe, Oculii and Vayyar.

Key Topics Covered:





1 MMW Radar Technology

1.1 Introduction to Automotive MMW Radar

1.2 Classification of Automotive MMW Radar

1.3 Development Trends of Automotive MMW Radar

1.4 Automotive MMW Radar Supply Chain

2 China Automotive MMW Radar Market

3 Global Radar Companies

4 Chinese Radar Companies

5 4D Radar

6 4D Radar Companies

