Immunology Market Size 2021 | To Reach USD 143,833.2 Million with 8.1% CAGR by 2026

Pune, India, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Industry: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

TREMFYA is the only biologic approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, that selectively blocks the interleukin (IL)-23, leading to a vast improvement in the symptoms of the patient. Apart from being one of the emerging drugs of the immunology market, Fortune Business Insights predicts that Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) latest product offering will have a positive impact on the global immunology industry in the forthcoming years.

some of the key players in the global Immunology market:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services,

LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Novartis

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

ALLERGAN.





AbbVie Gains FDA Approval of SKYRIZI; Product to Witness High Demand in No Time

The global immunology market has gained impetus from the availability of several regulatory approved drugs. The approval of new drugs and the trends of improvements in clinical efficiencies will bode well for the global immunology industry. In 2019, AbbVie received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of ‘SKYRIZI’. The drug was aimed at the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This drug was inclined towards the treatment of adults diagnosed with psoriasis and have been recommended for or undergoing therapy. The drug is likely to gain huge popularity among healthcare professionals and its high clinical efficacy will fuel the demand in the coming years.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.





Besides product launches and drug approvals, Fortune Business Insights assesses several other factors that have made significant growth contributions to the global immunology industry. Companies are encouraged by the growing usage approvals by regulatory authorities across the world. Several company mergers and acquisitions have also accounted for growth of the global immunology market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





Recent Product Approvals by Regulatory Agencies to Bode Well for the Overall Market

The spate of recent regulatory approvals for the immunology products is anticipated to contribute to the overall positive growth of the market. For instance, the recent regulatory approval and the subsequent launch of TREMFYA (Guselkumab) by Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), is expected to lead to better outcome for the patients. TREMFYA (Guselkumab) was launched for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, a seriously debilitating immunological disorder.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Pharmaceuticals market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.





