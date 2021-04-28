World Paint & Coatings Market Analysis: Historical Data 2009, 2014, and 2019 and Forecasts for 2024 and 2029

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paint & Coatings - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global paint and coatings industry, which is divided into three major markets:
1. architectural
2. manufacturing/OEM
- furniture and fixtures
- motor vehicles
- packaging
- other manufacturing (e.g., prefabricated building components, appliances, electronics, machinery, aerospace equipment)
3. protective and specialty
- industrial maintenance
- corrosion protection (including pipeline coatings
- marine (e.g., commercial ships, offshore oil and gas drilling rigs, product platforms)
- vehicle refinishing
- other specialty coatings (e.g., HVAC equipment, oil and gas pipelines, roads and bridges, electrical equipment)
The paint and coatings market is also examined by formulation, including:
- water-based coatings (e.g., emulsions/latex paints, water-soluble paints, water-dispersible paints/colloidal coatings, water-based alkyds
- solvent-based coatings
- powder coatings
- other products, including radiation-curable coatings
Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) are reported in metric tons and current US dollars, with forecasts provided for 2024 and 2029. The term "demand" actually refers to "apparent consumption", and is defined as production (also referred to variously as "shipments", "output", or "supply") from a country's domestic manufacturing facilities plus imports minus exports. It is used interchangeably with the terms "market", "sales", and "consumption". In many cases, coatings production data were converted from gallons or liters based on estimates of the average weight.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 General Trends
- Impact on the Paint & Coatings Industry
3 Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Demand Outlook
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Formulation
- Production by Region
- International Trade
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Volatile Organic Compounds
- Biocides
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Biobased Materials & Renewable Resources
4 Architectural Paint
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Formulations
- Demand by Formulation
- Water-Based Formulations
- Solvent-Based Formulations
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- New Residential Buildings
- Residential Remodel & Repaint
- Nonresidential Buildings
5 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Formulations
- Demand by Formulation
- Water-Based Formulations
- Solvent-Based Formulations
- Powder Coatings & Other Formulations
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Furniture & Fixtures
- Packaging
- Motor Vehicles
- Other Manufacturing Coatings
6 Protective & Specialty Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Formulations
- Demand by Formulation
- Water-Based Formulations
- Solvent-Based Formulations
- Powder Coatings & Other Formulations
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Industrial Maintenance
- Marine
- Auto Refinishing
- Road & Bridge & Other Specialty Coatings
7 Water-Based Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Market (Architectural, Manufacturing/OEM, Specialty)
- Production by Region
8 Solvent-Based Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Market (Architectural, Manufacturing/OEM, Specialty)
- Production by Region
9 Powder & Other Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Market (Architectural, Manufacturing/OEM, Specialty)
- Production by Region
10 North America
11 Central & South America
12 Western Europe
13 Eastern Europe
14 Asia/Pacific
15 Africa/Mideast
16 Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
