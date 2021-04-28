World Paint & Coatings Market Analysis: Historical Data 2009, 2014, and 2019 and Forecasts for 2024 and 2029

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paint & Coatings - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global paint and coatings industry, which is divided into three major markets:

1. architectural

2. manufacturing/OEM

furniture and fixtures

motor vehicles

packaging

other manufacturing (e.g., prefabricated building components, appliances, electronics, machinery, aerospace equipment)

3. protective and specialty

industrial maintenance

corrosion protection (including pipeline coatings

marine (e.g., commercial ships, offshore oil and gas drilling rigs, product platforms)

vehicle refinishing

other specialty coatings (e.g., HVAC equipment, oil and gas pipelines, roads and bridges, electrical equipment)

The paint and coatings market is also examined by formulation, including:

water-based coatings (e.g., emulsions/latex paints, water-soluble paints, water-dispersible paints/colloidal coatings, water-based alkyds

solvent-based coatings

powder coatings

other products, including radiation-curable coatings

Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) are reported in metric tons and current US dollars, with forecasts provided for 2024 and 2029. The term "demand" actually refers to "apparent consumption", and is defined as production (also referred to variously as "shipments", "output", or "supply") from a country's domestic manufacturing facilities plus imports minus exports. It is used interchangeably with the terms "market", "sales", and "consumption". In many cases, coatings production data were converted from gallons or liters based on estimates of the average weight.

Companies Mentioned

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Nippon Paint

PPG

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams



Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 General Trends

Impact on the Paint & Coatings Industry

3 Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Demand Outlook

Demand by Region

Demand by Market

Demand by Formulation

Production by Region

International Trade

Sustainability Initiatives

Volatile Organic Compounds

Biocides

Recycling & Recycled Content

Biobased Materials & Renewable Resources

4 Architectural Paint

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Formulations

Demand by Formulation

Water-Based Formulations

Solvent-Based Formulations

Markets

Demand by Market

New Residential Buildings

Residential Remodel & Repaint

Nonresidential Buildings

5 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Formulations

Demand by Formulation

Water-Based Formulations

Solvent-Based Formulations

Powder Coatings & Other Formulations

Markets

Demand by Market

Furniture & Fixtures

Packaging

Motor Vehicles

Other Manufacturing Coatings

6 Protective & Specialty Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Formulations

Demand by Formulation

Water-Based Formulations

Solvent-Based Formulations

Powder Coatings & Other Formulations

Markets

Demand by Market

Industrial Maintenance

Marine

Auto Refinishing

Road & Bridge & Other Specialty Coatings

7 Water-Based Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Region

Demand by Market (Architectural, Manufacturing/OEM, Specialty)

Production by Region

8 Solvent-Based Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Region

Demand by Market (Architectural, Manufacturing/OEM, Specialty)

Production by Region

9 Powder & Other Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Region

Demand by Market (Architectural, Manufacturing/OEM, Specialty)

Production by Region

10 North America

11 Central & South America

12 Western Europe

13 Eastern Europe

14 Asia/Pacific

15 Africa/Mideast

16 Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants



