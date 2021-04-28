Global Time Sensitive Networking Market was valued at USD219.90 million in 2020 and is projected to grow around USD1014.44 million by 2026

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020723/?utm_source=GNW



Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is segmented into component, application, and region.Based on component, the market is segmented into switches, hubs, routers & gateways, controller & processors, isolators & convertors, connectors, communication interfaces and others.



Switches segment held the market share of 51.94% in the year 2020 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Time sensitive network switches are being widely adopted in industrial applications due to their benefits over traditional ethernet switches. These advanced switches support time synchronization and path control reservation to enable deterministic real-time networking over standard ethernet for a variety of applications such as those inside automobiles and production lines.

Based on application the market is sub-segmented into automotive, power and energy, industrial automation, transportation, oil and gas, aerospace and others including performance audio, traffic management, etc.The automotive segment accounted for share of over 30% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period primarily due to increased widespread adoption of automation across the automotive industry.



Also, time sensitive networking uses deterministic ethernet which in turn helps to make wiring harnesses cost-effective and light in weight. Any infrequent delays are unacceptable in control systems such as those inside automobiles and production lines which makes time sensitive networking more essential in the automotive industry.

Regionally, the Time Sensitive Networking Market is segmented into various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period on account of the widespread adoption of time sensitive networks in traditional manufacturing and industrial practices.



However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher pace due to huge technological investments and adoption of automation and robotics across the countries.

The major players operating in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market are Cisco Systems Inc., N.X.P Semiconductors N.V, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Broadcom Limited. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.



