Global Smart Antenna Market, By Technology, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

Global smart antenna market was valued at USD8.493 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD18.359 billion by 2026. Rising demand for smartphones, high browsing speed and data transmission rates, growing demand for vehicle safety communication measures, enhanced military communications, increased industrial automation and robotics are expected to positively influence the global smart antenna market in the coming years.

Global smart antenna market can be segmented into technology, type, application, and region.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into MIMO, SIMO, and MISO.



MIMO captured 48.01% of the global market in the year 2020 and the segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to better control over interference and narrow beam approach resulting in better signal strength and range. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into switch multibeam antenna and adaptive array antenna. The switch multibeam antenna is expected to hold a market share of 51.29% in 2020.

Based on application the market is sub-segmented into technology and cellular. In 2020, cellular segment held share of 52.77% in the market and the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and the advent of the 5G infrastructure.

Regionally, the Smart Antenna market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of smart antennas, however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher pace.

The major players operating in the global smart antenna market are Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Xilinx Inc., Airgain Inc., CommScope Inc., ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Pvt Ltd. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



