Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Component, By Delivery Model, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Hybrid Cloud Market was valued USD45890.53 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 16.63% during the forecast period. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market include cost effectiveness of hybrid cloud as the organizations have to pay for only what they use. Hybrid cloud meets the security and scalability requirements of the organizations, thus leading to its increased demand.



The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented based on component, delivery model, organization size, end user, and region.Based on the component, Global Hybrid Cloud Market is bifurcated into service and solution.



Service segment captured the majority share of 65.85% in 2020, as IT sector works on the model of service where there is long term relation between the service provider and user, and users pay monthly or yearly subscription depending on the service.



Based on the delivery model the Global Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented into software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). SaaS, owing to its features such as low upfront cost and high scalability dominated the market with a share of 59.57% in the year 2020 and the trend is likely to continue through 2026, Nevertheless, Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is expected to grow at impressive rate in the forecast period due to its features such as better performance and scalability.



Based on the organization size, Hybrid Cloud Market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises captured the majority market share of 65.15% in the year 2020 and is expected to continue dominance in the forecast period as well as large enterprises have the capital to invest due to their high economies of scale.



Based on the end user, the Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented into IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Others. IT and Telecommunications sector held the largest market share of 34.25% in the year 2020 as this sector witnessed high investment in hybrid cloud for the better functioning of the business. Moreover, increased demand for storage of massive data is positively influencing the growth of the end user industry in the global Hybrid Cloud Market.



Regionally, the Hybrid Cloud Market has been segmented into including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominated the market with the share of 33.86% in the year 2020 due to increased adoption of Hybrid cloud by the companies in this region.



The major players operating in the Hybrid Cloud Market are Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Systems Corporation, Google LLC, Dell Inc., VMware Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022– 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in the market size of Global Hybrid Cloud Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Hybrid Cloud Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Global Hybrid Cloud Market based on component, delivery model, organization size, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, vendor and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Hybrid Cloud Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hybrid cloud vendors and service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Hybrid Cloud Market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Hybrid Cloud Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Component

o Service

o Solution

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Delivery Model

o Software-as-a-Service

o Infrastructure-as-a-Service

o Platform-as-a-Service

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Organization size

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By End User

o IT & Telecommunications

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Media & Entertainment

o Others (Manufacturing, Automotive, Power & Energy)

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

Available Customizations

With the given Market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

