Resgreen Group (OTCPINK: RGGI) to Launch Southeast Regional Office In Florida

Clinton Township, Michigan, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, plans to open a Southeast Regional office located in Florida after receiving strong customer interest in its Wanda SD disinfecting mobile robot from a variety of sectors including lodging chains, law enforcement, and retirement communities among others.

Wanda SD is capable of eliminating more than 99 percent of dangerous bacteria and viruses by applying Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, as well as Ozone, to floors, walls, tables, equipment and other surfaces. The amount of UVC and Ozone exposure depends on the size of the area being sanitized. This non-toxic approach to disinfecting surfaces leaves no residue.

“Development of our unique, proven effective Wanda SD Mobile Robot and other Automated Guided Vehicles rapidly is being made possible due to significant investment from RB Capital Partners of La Jolla, California.” said RGGI CEO Parsh Patel, “Brett and Deborah at RB have been very instrumental in assisting us with the capital we need at Resgreen. They stay committed to our progress and we look forward to continuing to build on this exciting relationship with the goal of making Resgreen Group a household name in the Southeastern U.S., as well as coast to coast when it comes to high quality, proven effective mobile robots offering the ability to completely sanitize offices, buildings, hospitals, schools, airplanes, warehouses, and more!”

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.