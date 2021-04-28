Global biochip market was valued at USD11694.24 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD23890.58 million by 2026

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochip Market, By Technology, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020694/?utm_source=GNW

This has led to the increase in demand for personalized medicine solutions or targeted therapies especially for treating diseases like cancer. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, increasing R&D activities and supportive government policies further propels the market. However, the high cost of biochips can hamper market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness, especially in the developing and underdeveloped countries, further impedes the market growth. Besides, strict regulatory regulations imposed by the different governments across the globe further restricts the market growth during the forecast period.



The global biochip market is segmented based on type, technology, application, end user, company, and region.Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into microarray and microfluidics.



The microarray technology is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of its extensive use in forensic analysis and identification of drug candidates in the drug discovery process. While the microfluidics technology is expected to register high CAGR over the coming years on account of the increasing use of point of care diagnostic devices such as pregnancy kits, cardiac makers, and blood gases, among others.



The major players operating in the global biochip market are Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMérieux SA, Horiba, Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global biochip market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global biochip market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global biochip market based on type, technology, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global biochip market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global biochip market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global biochip market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global biochip market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global biochip market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global biochip market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global biochip market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Biochip manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to biochips

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biochip market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Biochip Market, By Technology:

o Microarray

o Microfluidics

• Global Biochip Market, By Type:

o DNA Chips

o Lab-On-a-Chips

o Protein Chips

o Others

• Global Biochip Market, By Application:

o Drug Discovery & Development

o Disease Diagnostics

o Genomics

o Proteomics

o Others

• Global Biochip Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Biochip Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global biochip market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

