Global Steel Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2021-2025 with Focus on Stainless Steel & Profiles of ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), Outokumpu and POSCO

"Global Steel Market with Focus on Stainless Steel: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)"provides an in-depth analysis of the stainless steel market including detailed description of market sizing and growth.

The report provides analysis of the steel market by production and by demand. The report further provides detailed analysis of the global stainless steel market by value, by consumption, by production and by application and includes application; and regional production and consumption analysis as well. The global steel market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025).



The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid urbanization, growing investments in infrastructure sector, increasing automotive production, growing food industry etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are volatility in raw material prices and rising market competitors.



Study Coverage



The global steel market has been segmented into carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, tool steel and other steel types. Stainless steel has been further categorized into austenitic grade, ferritic grade and martensitic grade stainless steels. The market has been divided on the basis of production methods into blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-FOF), electric arc furnace (EAF) and others. Applications for the steel market include bridges, industrial structures and others.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall stainless steel market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the stainless steel market are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), Outokumpu and POSCO. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Steel: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Steel

2.1.2 Uses of Steel

2.1.3 Steel Production Process

2.1.4 Steel Life Cycle

2.1.5 Production Methods of Steel

2.2 Steel Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Steel Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Steel Segmentation by Production Method and Application

2.3 Stainless Steel: An Overview

2.4 Advantages of Stainless Steel



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Steel Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Steel Market by Production

3.1.2 Global Steel Market by Demand

3.1.3 Global Steel Demand by Region (Asia, Europe, North America, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), South America, Africa, Middle East, Oceania, Other)

3.1.4 Global Steel Market by Industries (Construction, Machinery, Automotive, Metal Product, Shipbuilding, Electrical Equipment, Appliances)

3.2 Global Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Market Value by Region (China, ROW)

3.2.3 Global Stainless Steel Market by Production

3.2.4 Global Stainless Steel Production by Region (China, Europe, India, Japan, The U.S., ROW)

3.2.5 Global Stainless Steel Market by Consumption

3.2.6 Global Stainless Steel Consumption by Region (Asia, Europe, Americas, ROW)

3.2.7 Global Stainless Steel Consumption by Application (Consumer Goods and Medicals, Chemical Petroleum and Energy, Architecture, Building and Construction (ABC) & Infrastructure, Automotive and Heavy Transport, Industrial and Heavy Machinery)

3.3 Global Stainless Steel Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Consumer Goods and Medicals Stainless Steel Market by Consumption

3.3.2 Global Chemical Petroleum and Energy Stainless Steel Market by Consumption

3.3.3 Global Automotive and Heavy Transport Stainless Steel Market by Consumption

3.3.4 Global Architecture, Building and Construction (ABC) & Infrastructure Stainless Steel Market by Consumption

3.3.5 Global Industrial and Heavy Machinery Stainless Steel Market by Consumption



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Stainless Steel Market by Production

4.1.2 Europe Stainless Steel Market by Consumption

4.2 Americas Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis

4.3 ROW Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis

4.4 Asia Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis

4.5 Asia Stainless Steel Market: Regional Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Sector

5.1.3 Growing Food Industry

5.1.4 Rising GDP Per Capita

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2 Rising Market Competitors

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Use in Pre-engineered Buildings (PEBs)

5.3.2 Steel Scrap Utilization for Stainless Steel Production

5.3.3 Growing Use in Medical Technology Industry



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Stainless Steel Market Players: Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

7.3 Outokumpu

7.4 POSCO

