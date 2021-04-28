Saia Reports Record First Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.40 compared to $1.06 in the first quarter of 2020.



Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue was $484.1 million, a 8.4% increase

Operating income was $48.7 million, a 25.6% increase

Operating ratio of 89.9 compared to 91.3

LTL shipments per workday increased 2.6%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 5.3%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.6%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 8.4% to $261.96



First quarter effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 23.7% in the same period last year.

“Though first quarter results were impacted by severe winter weather in February, overall I am satisfied with how we handled the disruption to our network and delivered record first quarter revenue, operating income and operating ratio,” said Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Holzgrefe. “For several days in mid-February we had about one-third of our network either closed or with limited operations as a result of severe winter weather which blanketed a good portion of the central U.S. Some business was undoubtedly lost during those days, but our operations team responded very well to quickly get our network productivity back to pre-storm levels,” added Holzgrefe.

“March results include some catch-up activity, but business trends improved as well and we were able to post revenue growth of 8.4% for the quarter and a sub-90% operating ratio for the third consecutive quarter,” said Holzgrefe. “Our targeted pricing actions continue to yield positive outcomes and our revenue per shipment grew 8.4% in the quarter and is driving our margin improvement,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col stated, “Record first quarter operating margins drove a 19% increase in operating cash flow and we exited the quarter with more than $53 million in cash on hand. In terms of other activity, we opened one new terminal in the first quarter and several others are in various stages of development, including a new terminal under construction in Northeast Atlanta, which we expect to open before the end of this year.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $66.0 million at March 31, 2021 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 1.3%. This compares to total debt of $235.8 million and net debt to total capital of 18.3% at March 31, 2020.

Net capital investments were $25.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to $102.7 million in net capital investments in the first quarter of 2020, which included equipment acquired with finance leases. In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501 referencing conference ID #2579097. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals serving across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,260 $ 25,308 Accounts receivable, net 242,895 216,899 Prepaid expenses and other 52,160 29,489 Total current assets 348,315 271,696 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,918,279 1,901,244 Less: accumulated depreciation 796,511 765,217 Net property and equipment 1,121,768 1,136,027 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 111,737 113,715 OTHER ASSETS 28,765 27,336 Total assets $ 1,610,585 $ 1,548,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 121,613 $ 89,381 Wages and employees' benefits 49,007 55,392 Other current liabilities 95,247 90,184 Current portion of long-term debt 21,055 20,588 Current portion of operating lease liability 20,336 20,209 Total current liabilities 307,258 275,754 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 44,962 50,388 Operating lease liability, less current portion 93,366 95,321 Deferred income taxes 121,144 119,818 Claims, insurance and other 46,237 46,205 Total other liabilities 305,709 311,732 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 267,430 267,666 Deferred compensation trust (3,669 ) (2,944 ) Retained earnings 733,831 696,540 Total stockholders' equity 997,618 961,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,610,585 $ 1,548,774







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUE $ 484,074 $ 446,396 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 244,437 238,645 Purchased transportation 45,031 30,059 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 84,901 82,899 Operating taxes and licenses 14,338 14,396 Claims and insurance 11,480 10,421 Depreciation and amortization 35,372 32,590 Gain from property disposals, net (199 ) (1,390 ) Total operating expenses 435,360 407,620 OPERATING INCOME 48,714 38,776 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 852 1,402 Other, net (131 ) 547 Nonoperating expenses, net 721 1,949 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,993 36,827 Income tax expense 10,702 8,716 NET INCOME $ 37,291 $ 28,111 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,285 26,070 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,671 26,492 Basic earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 1.06







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,971 $ 51,267 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,971 51,267 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (25,568 ) (107,591 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 180 4,915 Net cash used in investing activities (25,388 ) (102,676 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – 104,140 Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,678 2,137 Shares withheld for taxes (6,350 ) (3,404 ) Other financing activity (4,959 ) (4,803 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,631 ) 98,070 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 27,952 46,661 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 25,308 248 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 53,260 $ 46,909





