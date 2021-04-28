The Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 30.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394503/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive ADAS sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the progression toward autonomous vehicles and the increased accuracy in perceiving the environment through sensor fusion techniques. In addition, the progression toward autonomous vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive ADAS sensors market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive ADAS sensors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Radar sensor

• Image sensor

• Ultrasonic sensor

• Infrared sensor

• LiDAR sensor



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the regulations pertaining to safety systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ADAS sensors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive ADAS sensors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive ADAS sensors market sizing

• Automotive ADAS sensors market forecast

• Automotive ADAS sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ADAS sensors market vendors that include Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive ADAS sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

