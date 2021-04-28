The Global Software Testing Services Market is expected to grow by $ 34.49 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483116/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the software testing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile testing and the availability of cloud-based software testing services. In addition, the increasing adoption of mobile testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The software testing services market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The software testing services market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Application testing

• Product testing



By End-user

• BFSITelecom and media

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the rise in test automation services as one of the prime reasons driving the software testing services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the software testing services market covers the following areas:

• Software testing services market sizing

• Software testing services market forecast

• Software testing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software testing services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the software testing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

