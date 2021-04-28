Wesana Health and Debut Announce Receipt of Conditional Approval for CSE Listing

TORONTO and CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Inc. (“Wesana”) and Debut Diamonds Inc. (“Debut”) (CSE: DDI), today announced that they have obtained conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) for the listing of the subordinate voting shares that will result from the previously announced reverse takeover (“RTO”) of Debut by Wesana.

In connection with the RTO transaction, Wesana will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Debut, all of the outstanding shares of Wesana will be exchanged for shares of Debut, and Debut will change its name to "Wesana Health Holdings Inc.”

Final approval from the CSE is subject to Wesana and Debut meeting certain conditions required by the CSE, which includes completion of the RTO transaction. Upon receipt of the final approval, it is expected that Wesana Health Holdings Inc. will commence trading of its shares on the CSE under the ticker symbol “WESA.”

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

About Debut Diamonds Inc.

Debut Diamonds Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

