Treatment.com uses sophisticated AI to improve the healthcare of consumers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (CSE: TRUE), is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health. Treatment.com developed an innovative AI engine to make personalized healthcare recommendations that support consumers in improving their health.



For over 5 years a global team of doctors helped to train Treatment.com’s AI to think like a doctor. The global Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant shift in consumer demand for more accessible, personalized and empowering digital healthcare tools. Consumers want access to timely health information from the comfort, safety and convenience of their homes. Advances in AI technology allow the Company to deliver more personalized health data that enables individuals to take immediate action to benefit their health.

“Our AI engine is unlike any other on the market. We take into account a number of personalized, real-time healthcare variables about the consumer, and our AI uses machine learning to think like a doctor and compute a recommendation that is completely personalized to that individual,” says John Fraser, Founder and CEO of Treatment.com.

The first product that will utilize the power of the Treatment.com AI engine, is a consumer mobile app called Cara and will be launched Canada-wide in Summer 2021. The Cara app will use the AI to provide more personalized symptom assessments and recommendations, follow up like a doctor, and help track symptoms and health concerns. Through rigorous consumer research, the Cara team learned that caregivers carry the burden of making healthcare decisions for many of their family members. The Cara app is designed to not only track individual symptoms and provide recommendations, but it can be used to support the whole family.

The Cara AI system is designed to build a supportive, caring and long-lasting relationship with the consumer. Cara will continually check-in with the user, providing helpful insights about their, and their family’s health, so they can make better health decisions, and live healthier, longer lives.

“We are excited to announce Cara, a mobile app that leverages the power of our AI engine to help consumers improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. We look forward to the Canadian launch of the app this Summer,” said John Fraser, CEO of Treatment.com.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. This summer, Cara will be empowering Canadians to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/ .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For more information:

Investor Contact: investors@treatment.com