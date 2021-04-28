Corizon Partner In Essex County Awarded Accreditation From National Commission On Correctional Health Care

NEWARK, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health today announced the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center (ECJDC) in Newark, New Jersey has again earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). Accreditation recognizes the dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care.



The ECJDC, including the facility’s clinic operated by Corizon Health, underwent a rigorous survey in October 2020. An experienced physician and other experts in juvenile health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, patient safety, chronic disease management, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues. The ECJDC was originally accredited in 2004, with Corizon Health as their partner, and has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in NCCHC’s standards for 17 years.

The ECJDC serves detained youth ages 9 to 17 by providing housing, medical care, recreation, education, holistic and social services and offers a variety of programs such as recidivism preventive programming, community support, and family support.

“We are proud of the healthcare staff, officers, and supervisors for their hard work and knowledge of healthcare delivery while maintaining a secure environment,” said Bob Orrick, regional vice president of operations for Corizon Health.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional juvenile health care and are outlined in the NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Juvenile Detention and Confinement Facilities.

"In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for incarcerated juveniles,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, C.C.H.P. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend the ECJDC for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care for this population. Providing appropriate health care to juveniles can change the direction of their lives so they become productive adults.”

