Vor To Present on VOR33 Manufacturing Scale-Up and Off-Target Editing at ASGCT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR) is pleased to announce that Vor scientists will give two presentations documenting the development, manufacturing, and validation of its engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) clinical candidate VOR33 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually May 11-14, 2021.



“As we ready VOR33 for a Phase 1/2a trial, we are pleased to share the first consolidated review of the comprehensive research that underpins this cell therapy candidate and our wider eHSC platform,” said John Lydeard, PhD, scientific lead on the VOR33 program and Head of Target Discovery at Vor. “This tremendous progress with Vor’s genome engineering process and manufacturing scale-up brings us one step closer to potentially realizing the benefits of our powerful platform to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia.”

The details of the presentations are below:

Oral Presentation

Title: VOR33: A Clinic-Ready CRISPR/Cas9 Engineered Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenter: John Lydeard

Session Title: Advances in Ex Vivo Modified Cell Therapies

Session Date/Time: Tuesday May 11, 2021 5:30 PM - 7:15 PM ET

Presentation Time: 7:00-7:15 PM ET

Abstract Number: 7

Poster Presentation

Title: Rigorous Assessment of Off-Target Editing by CRISPR/Cas9 in VOR33, an Engineered Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Title: Cell Therapy Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

Session Date/Time: Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET

Abstract Number: 858

About VOR33

VOR33 is Vor’s lead product candidate, consisting of eHSCs that we have engineered to lack the protein CD33, and is designed to replace the standard of care in transplant settings for patients suffering from AML and potentially other hematologic malignancies. Once the VOR33 cells have engrafted, we believe that patients can be treated with anti-CD33 therapies, such as Mylotarg® or, if approved by the FDA, Vor’s in-licensed CD33 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy candidate, with limited on-target toxicity, leading to durable anti-tumor activity and potential cures. In preclinical studies, we have observed that the removal of CD33 provided robust protection of VOR33 eHSCs from the cytotoxic effects of CD33-directed therapies, yet had no deleterious effects on the differentiation or function of hematopoietic cells.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

Forward Looking Statements



