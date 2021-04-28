Advan Upgrades its “REveal” Platform as demand for Real Estate Geolocation-Sourced Visitation Data surges

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research, the world’s leading provider of geolocation data for informed decision-making, today announced significant enhancements to REveal, its purpose-built platform that offers the most expansive and deepest source of real estate geolocation data coverage in the marketplace.



Recognizing strong and growing demand for location data for real estate and investment decision making, Advan’s latest upgrades to REveal make it easier to search, analyze, rank and compare multiple properties, and to build portfolios of properties to derive actionable intelligence.

REveal users have access to 150 million properties worldwide, including two million tagged brand locations and 100,000 tagged CMBS properties, plus the ability to build their own custom locations. This breadth of coverage and flexibility significantly outdistances the nearest competitor.

Through proprietary, manual geofences, REveal enables users to derive visitation data on any location across the globe within seconds. Customers can evaluate pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic as well as granular demographic information.

Advan’s opt-in, privacy-compliant data from hundreds of millions of cellphones comprises the largest and most accurate visitation database in the market, with historical data dating back five years and global coverage. Real estate professionals and investors tap into REveal’s extensive real-time data platform for investment performance analysis and opportunity assessments.

The new features of the REveal platform dramatically expand the potential use cases to include evaluating properties within Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBSs) to compare performance traffic levels, trends and tenant lists and rankings. As the platform is cloud-based, existing Advan clients have immediate access to the updated abilities via a web interface.

“Every professional across the investment and real estate space is looking for an edge in achieving value for their portfolios, and accurate, real-time, actionable data that is easy to access and digest is the crucial ingredient,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With the latest suite of enhancements, REveal delivers the most intuitive and comprehensive platform in its category.”

“Upgrading REveal was done in consultation with our blue-chip clients; these enhancements bring the deep data they need to inform their investment and business decisions,” said Grigorios Reppas, Advan’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Listening to our users allowed us to build out the scope of research and analytics tools to their specifications and make the platform as easy to use as possible. New and incredibly powerful geolocation metrics are now available at the touch of a button, via the deepest source of data in the marketplace.”

The latest enhancements to REveal include:

150 million geofences, including 2 million locations of 3,000 companies and 2,000 CMBS deals globally

View and audit each geofence

CMBS properties tagged separately for easy identification

Portfolio construction and monitoring. Ability to compare the performance of all properties in a portfolio

Tenant list and performance of all tenants in a property, be it a mall, a CMBS property, or any building, from a list of the 3,000 largest tenants

The ability to easily rank and compare any property between locations

Single-click download of the traffic of all locations of a company, CMBS deal, or custom portfolio

Truck traffic on any custom location

Revamped property rankings: rank in the MSA by visits/square footage for similar property types

Revamped tenant rankings: rank every property vs. a company's national portfolio

CMBS ranking of every property inside a CMBS deal

Revamped algorithm for property type classification as residential/commercial/mixed

Easily downloadable traffic metrics for every property in Excel

The ability to filter by property type.

About Advan

Advan provides hedge funds, real estate investors, retailers and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from thousands of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 3,000 companies across 300 sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 6 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us.

