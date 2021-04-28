Madison Realty Capital Names Urian Yap Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a fully integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced that seasoned real estate finance executive Urian Yap has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome an executive of Urian’s caliber to Madison Realty Capital as we continue to expand our best-in-class lending platform, add new product offerings and further scale the business,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “Urian’s substantial industry experience and financial expertise will enable Madison to further enhance our operational infrastructure as we broaden our investment capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our institutional client base throughout market cycles.”

Mr. Yap most recently served a Senior Vice President at The Blackstone Group where he led both the global loan operations team of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDS), representing over $20 billion of gross assets, as well as the financial reporting team for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT). Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Yap was the assistant controller at Colony Capital for the firm's platform of public and non-traded companies, which included both REITs and vehicles governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940. Earlier in his career, Mr. Yap held financial reporting positions in the real estate group of Morgan Stanley as well as roles in the corporate litigation advisory practices of Duff & Phelps and Ernst & Young. Mr. Yap holds a B.B.A. from Emory University with a concentration in Accounting. Mr. Yap is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and an inactive Certified Public Accountant in the state of Georgia.

Madison Realty Capital is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $14 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors nationwide. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry’s top construction lenders. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.