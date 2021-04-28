Aeterna Zentaris Announces Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually.



Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in-person at a physical location. However, the platform for the virtual AGM will provide shareholders as of the close of business on March 30, 2021, the ability to listen to the AGM live, submit questions and submit their vote during the meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual AGM, shareholders need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AEZS2021 and enter the control number included on the proxy form or voting instruction form, as applicable. Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior, at 9:45 a.m. ET. The AGM will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 5, 2021. If you are planning to attend the AGM, please refer to and observe the "Rules of Conduct and Procedures" available here.

Aeterna Zentaris strongly encourages its shareholders to read its management proxy circular dated April 5, 2021 and other AGM materials carefully. If you are unable to attend the AGM or if you wish to vote in advance of the AGM, please carefully follow the instructions on the proxy or voting instruction form. Shareholders that hold their common shares with a bank, broker or financial intermediary that wish to vote at the AGM must carefully follow the instructions provided by their intermediary. In order to be effective, proxies must be received by the Chair of the AGM no later than 48 hours (if voting by mail) or 24 hours (if voting by telephone or Internet) prior to the close of business on the date of the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The time limit for the deposit of proxies may be waived by the Chair of the AGM without notice. If you are attending the AGM, please log-on to the virtual meeting in advance to ensure that your vote will be counted.

Even if shareholders intend to attend the virtual AGM, it is strongly recommended that votes are made in advance by telephone or Internet to ensure that votes are received before the AGM. To cast your vote by telephone or Internet, please have your proxy card or voting instruction form in hand and carefully follow the instructions contained therein. Your telephone or Internet vote authorizes the named proxies to vote your common shares in the same manner as if you mark, sign and return your proxy card. If shareholders of record vote by mail, your vote must be received before 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, 2021. If shareholders of record vote by telephone or Internet, your vote must be received before 5:00 p.m. ET on May 4, 2021.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Macimorelin is currently marketed in the United States under the tradename Macrilen™ through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk where Aeterna receives royalties on net sales. According to a commercialization and supply agreement, MegaPharm Ltd. will seek regulatory approval and then commercialize macimorelin in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Additionally, upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals, Aeterna expects that macimorelin will be marketed in Europe and the United Kingdom through a recently established license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and Aeterna will receive royalties on net sales and other potential payments.



Aeterna is also leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

Aeterna is actively pursuing business development opportunities for the commercialization of macimorelin in Asia and the rest of the world, in addition to other non-strategic assets to monetize their value. For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined by applicable securities legislation) made pursuant to the safe-harbor provision of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect our current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the holding of, attending, and voting before and at, the AGM and those relating to Aeterna’s expectation that, upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals, macimorelin will be marketed in Europe and the United Kingdom. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Aeterna‘s ability to obtain receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals as well as those risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, under the caption "Key Information Risk Factors" filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities in lieu of an annual information form and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given the uncertainties and risk factors, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, unless required to do so by a governmental authority or applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: aezs@jtcir.com