Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

Further to the announcement released on 28 April 2021 regarding a sale of shares held by connected parties of Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag (the “Disposal”), Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") has today been notified of certain changes to the interests of Sir Brian Souter, Non-Executive Director, and persons closely associated with him in ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

HGT Finance B Limited (being the holding company through which Sir Brian Souter holds his and his families' interests in Ordinary Shares) ("HGT Fin B") sold 6,728,700 Ordinary Shares as part of the Disposal. As a result, the number of Ordinary Shares held by HGT Fin B is now 80,167,309.

Souter Investments Limited ("SIL") is the ultimate holding company of HGT Fin B and, as a result of the sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Fin B, the ultimate economic interests of the shareholders of SIL, including Sir Brian Souter, in Ordinary Shares have proportionately decreased. The table set out below shows such changes in ultimate economic interests held by Sir Brian Souter and persons closely associated with him. Further details are set out in the notifications set out at the end of this announcement (which are made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation).

Sir Brian Souter will continue to exercise the voting rights in connection with the remaining Ordinary Shares held by HGT Fin B as a result of his shareholding in, and membership of the board of, SIL.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

Change in ultimate economic interests in Ordinary Shares

Name Change in ultimate economic interests in Ordinary Shares Sir Brian Souter Decrease from 50,937,827 to 46,993,510 Lady Elizabeth Souter Decrease from 53 to 49 SI 2016 Limited Decrease from 1,726,117 to 1,592,457 The Souter 2011 Family Trust Decrease from 888,027 to 819,264 The BS 1999 Trust Decrease from 1,803,638 to 1,663,975 The BS 1997 Trust Decrease from 9,409,044 to 8,680,465 The Souter Charitable Trust Decrease from 22,131,303 to 20,417,589



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name HGT Finance B Limited (being a person closely associated with Sir Brian Souter) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 6,728,700 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sir Brian Souter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited.







The person making this notification has an interest in the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited as a result of their shareholding in Souter Investments Limited (being the ultimate holding company of HGT Finance B Limited). The ultimate economic interest in Ordinary Shares of the person subject to this notification has decreased from 50,937,827 Ordinary Shares to 46,993,510 Ordinary Shares as a result of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 3,944,317 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lady Elizabeth Souter (being a person closely associated with Sir Brian Souter) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited.







The person making this notification has an interest in the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited as a result of their shareholding in Souter Investments Limited (being the ultimate holding company of HGT Finance B Limited). The ultimate economic interest in Ordinary Shares of the person subject to this notification has decreased from 53 Ordinary Shares to 49 Ordinary Shares as a result of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 4 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name SI 2016 Limited (being a person closely associated with Sir Brian Souter) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited.







The person making this notification has an interest in the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited as a result of their shareholding in Souter Investments Limited (being the ultimate holding company of HGT Finance B Limited). The ultimate economic interest in Ordinary Shares of the person subject to this notification has decreased from 1,726,117 Ordinary Shares to 1,592,457 Ordinary Shares as a result of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 133,660 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The Souter 2011 Family Trust (being a person closely associated with Sir Brian Souter) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited.







The person making this notification has an interest in the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited as a result of their shareholding in Souter Investments Limited (being the ultimate holding company of HGT Finance B Limited). The ultimate economic interest in Ordinary Shares of the person subject to this notification has decreased from 888,027 Ordinary Shares to 819,264 Ordinary Shares as a result of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 68,763 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The BS 1999 Trust (being a person closely associated with Sir Brian Souter) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited.







The person making this notification has an interest in the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited as a result of their shareholding in Souter Investments Limited (being the ultimate holding company of HGT Finance B Limited). The ultimate economic interest in Ordinary Shares of the person subject to this notification has decreased from 1,803,638 Ordinary Shares to 1,663,975 Ordinary Shares as a result of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 139,663 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The BS 1997 Trust (being a person closely associated with Sir Brian Souter) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Sir Brian Souter is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction The sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Finance B Limited.







The person making this notification has an interest in the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited as a result of their shareholding in Souter Investments Limited (being the ultimate holding company of HGT Finance B Limited). The ultimate economic interest in Ordinary Shares of the person subject to this notification has decreased from 9,409,044 Ordinary Shares to 8,680,465 Ordinary Shares as a result of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares £0.94 728,579 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON



