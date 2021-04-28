NordPass Sale: Secure your passwords with 70% off

LONDON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass is having a “Spring Forward” sale for its consumer solution. The state-of-the-art password manager is now available at a considerable discount, with 70% off the Premium 2-year plan and 60% off the 1-year plan . The sale will be valid from April 27 to June 1, 2021.



NordPass has recently introduced a lot of advancements and improvements to the consumer product:

Dark mode. Dark mode is currently available only on Android but will soon be introduced on the rest of the platforms.

“ Dark mode was the most requested feature by our users. We took it into consideration and are now happy to announce that it’s live,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

Keyboard shortcuts. For an easier navigation , users can now use Ctrl+F to search for items and Ctrl+L to lock the app instantly.

“Our engineers work hard on security features, but they also remember to please our users with handy additions, such as shortcuts for an improved navigation,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

Add a credit card with NFC. From now on, it’s easier to add credit cards on Android. Users can now use the NFC technology to scan their credit cards and keep them in NordPass by simply touching the card against the phone.

In addition to the consumer solution, NordPass is also available to business clients. Here are some of the latest advancements of the business solution:

NordPass Business Groups. This feature of the NordPass Business solution makes sharing sensitive data in a business setting easier and facilitates more convenient management options for organization Owners and Admins.

Security Dashboard. This new NordPass Business feature is purpose-built to provide organization owners and admins with internal security insights relevant to the company so appropriate actions could be taken if needed. The dashboard view includes a complete count of members and licenses. Password Health, one of the core features of this dashboard, provides further insight into the company’s passwords. It informs owners as well as admins if any of the company’s passwords are weak, reused, or old.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both B2B and B2C clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite

patricia@nordsec.com