Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Formpipe Software AB held 28 April 2021

English Swedish

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the meeting was conducted through postal voting, without any physical presence.



Allocation of the company’s results and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, that SEK 0.66 per share shall be paid in dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2020 and that the record date for the dividend shall be 30 April 2021. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 5 May 2021. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020.

Election of Directors, Chairman of the Board, auditor and fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, on the following:

That the remuneration is set to SEK 380,000 for the Chairman of the Board and SEK 190,000 each for the other members of the Board that are elected by the general meeting and are not employees in the company (i.e. a total remuneration to the Board of SEK 1,330,000).

That fees for the auditor are paid in accordance to invoice.

That the Board of Directors shall consist of six members and to re-elect Annikki Schaeferdiek, Åsa Landén Ericsson, Martin Bjäringer, Peter Lindström, Erik Syrén and Bo Nordlander as members of the Board. Bo Nordlander was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board.

To, in accordance with the Remuneration Committee’s recommendation, re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the auditors of the company until the end of the AGM held in 2022. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that it intend to appoint the authorised auditor Erik Bergh as the principal auditor.

Principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee and instruction to the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, on principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee and instruction to the Nomination Committee.

Resolution on approval of Remuneration Report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors’ Remuneration Report for 2020.

The Board’s proposal to authorise the Board to resolve on issues of shares and convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, to authorise the Board to, within the limits of the articles of association, until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares and/or convertibles. The Board is authorised to resolve on issues to the extent that the company's share capital may be increased by an amount equal to not more than 10 percent of the registered share capital at the time of the 2021 AGM.

The Board's proposal to authorise the Board to acquire and dispose of treasury shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, to authorise the Board, for the period until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, to acquire and/or dispose of the company's shares. Purchases may be made of as many shares that the company's holding does not exceed 10 percent of all shares of the company.

The Board’s proposal regarding incentive program 2021/2024 through the issue of warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, to implement incentive program 2021/2024 through a directed issue of a maximum of 500,000 warrants of series 2021/2024. Right to subscribe for the warrants shall without exemption belong to all employees of the company. Employees of the company shall be guaranteed allotment of not less than 1,800 warrants per subscriber. The warrants are issued at a price equal to market value of the warrants, calculated by using the Black & Scholes warrant valuation model. Each warrant entails a right to subscribe for one new share in the company. The subscription price when exercising a warrant shall be 120 percent of the average volume weighted price paid for the company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 26 April 2021 up to and including 30 April 2021. The warrants may be exercised by application for subscription for new shares during the period from and including 13 May 2024 up to and including 24 May 2024. The maximum dilution effect of incentive program 2021/2024 is estimated to approximately 0.9 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company, provided that the warrants are fully subscribed for and exercised.

The Board’s proposal to authorise the Board to re-purchase warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, to authorise the Board, during the period until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, to resolve to repurchase, at the current market price, up to 50 percent of the total of 500,000 warrants issued as resolved by the AGM 2018. The warrants that are subject to the resolution, entitles its holder to subscribe for new shares in the company for SEK 17.90 per share during the period from and including 10 May 2021 up to and including 21 May 2021.

Further, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, to authorise the Board, during the period until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, to resolve to repurchase, at the current market price, up to 50 percent of the total of 500,000 warrants issued as resolved by the AGM 2019. The warrants that are subject to the resolution, entitles its holder to subscribe for new shares in the company for SEK 25.79 per share during the period from and including 9 May 2022 up to and including 20 May 2022.

A repurchase of the warrants as above shall be conditional upon each individual warrant holder who wish to have warrants repurchased using an equivalent amount of the invested warrants to subscribe for new shares.

For additional information, contact:



Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

Bo Nordlander, Chairman of the Board, +46 546 63 10

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 02.20 PM CEST April 28, 2021.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time. We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes.

Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.





Attachment