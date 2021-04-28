At 15.6% CAGR, Global Cold Plasma Market Size Will Grow to USD 4.10 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cold Plasma Market By Regime (Atmospheric Cold Plasma, and Low-Pressure Cold Plasma), and by Application (Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Dentistry, Cancer Treatment, and Other Medical Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Cold Plasma Market was estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.13 Billion by 2026. The global Cold Plasma Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2019 to 2026”.

Cold Plasma Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Cool plasma, also identified as nonthermal plasma, is a modern cutting-edge concept with a broad variety of uses in scientific gadgets. The technique has modified various scientific claims of prominence, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and oncology, and has been commonly used to support the surgical practices found in these regions. Cold plasma has a broad variety of applications in bioengineering and to include antimicrobial treatment with nutritional planning that stimulates the growth of the cold plasma industry. Recently, the growing usage of cold plasma in malignancy therapies is an energizing area, so it is important to affect the flow of diseases in the therapeutic sector, pushing the growth of the cold plasma industry.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the cold plasma industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the cold plasma industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the cold plasma market during the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Cold Plasma Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Cold Plasma Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Cold Plasma Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Cold Plasma Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Cold Plasma Market: Industry Major Market Players

U.S. Medical Innovations LLC

P2i Limited

Neoplas Tools GmbH

Henniker Plasma

Europlasma N.V.

Bovie Medical Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global cold plasma market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 15.5%.

It was established through primary research that the global cold plasma market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2019.

The “atmospheric cold plasma” category, on the basis of regime segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

Based on the region, North America was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

The demand for cold plasma is largely dictated by the unique advantages of cold plasma processes, the increase in innovative techniques in the commodity sector and in opposite end-use industries, and the lack of well-being and sterilization issues for packaged foods. Cold plasma has been increasingly used for the development of self-purifying channels and for the cleaning of various products, in particular meat and poultry bundling. This has encouraged the growth of the sector.

Impressive financial investments involved with the production of cost plasma technologies and their small distribution are likely to hinder the growth of the sector. However, the growing uses of cold plasma in different end-use enterprises, for example, for example, nourishment, agribusiness, and polymers, and plastics sections across developing countries are the components boosting the market growth.

The worldwide cold plasma industry has been segmented on the basis of application, regime, and region. The regime segment is divided into atmospheric cold plasmas and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma section is projected to dominate the demand for distribution channel segments in the worldwide cold plasma industry. This is a modern technique with a broad variety of uses in the healthcare industry, such as wound recovery, infection prevention, and burn management. This also refers to non-medical and surgical operations.

Further, the application segment is classified as wound healing, dentistry, cancer treatment, blood coagulation, and other applications. The cancer treatment division captured the highest market share in 2019, With the quickest rise is expected over the forecast era. Technology has proven effectiveness in preclinical models of multiple cancers such as skin, liver, brain, prostate, breast, back, and head cancer. In fact, in-vivo and in-vitro experiments often indicate that cancer cells are rapidly destroyed by cold plasma, slowing the speed of cell proliferation, which has a direct influence on the management of the disease.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the cold plasma sector. Key strategic developments in the cold plasma market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the cold plasma market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Cold Plasma Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically market is categorized as Latin America, North America, APAC, Europe, and the MEA regions. North America is estimated to dominate the global market in the near future owing to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products in the countries of this region. This growth is attributed due to rising awareness among individuals regarding the use of advanced healthcare gadgets in the region.

Browse the full “Cold Plasma Market By Regime (Atmospheric Cold Plasma, and Low-Pressure Cold Plasma), and by Application (Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Dentistry, Cancer Treatment, and Other Medical Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cold-plasma-market-by-regime-atmospheric-cold-plasma

This report segments the cold plasma market as follows:

Global Cold Plasma Market: Regime Segment Analysis

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Global Cold Plasma Market: Application Segment Analysis

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Dentistry

Cancer Treatment

Other Applications

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

