Sirios starts a major re-assaying program for the Cheechoo Gold Project, Quebec

MONTREAL, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce that a major re-assaying program was initiated recently for the Cheechoo gold project, Eetou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Several thousand core samples used to define the Cheechoo gold deposit may be re-assayed using the “LeachWELL” process (cyanide bottle roll leach) on one kilogram of material per sample. To date, 643 samples have been sent to the AGAT and Actlabs laboratories.



This program results from a statistical analysis conducted by Sirios’ geologists showing that the gold grade is generally higher and more representative when the sample weight is greater than the 50 grams normally used in laboratory. This relationship between the measured gold grade and the size of the assayed sample is typical of the “nugget effect” and was confirmed by previous mineralogical and metallurgical studies.

Dominique Doucet, founder and CEO of Sirios, stated: "Based on the results of the re-sampling program, we believe that the average gold grade of the Cheechoo deposit will improve. The drilling program that will be carried out this summer and the re-assaying program will increase the quality of the Cheechoo deposit and possibly the average gold grade. "

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource.1

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring for the gold potential of its other properties.

