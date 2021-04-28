Virtualis Studios Tapped by Endemol Shine to Provide Scalable Remote Production Solution

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtualis Studios, the innovative cloud-based, fully virtual video production division of Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), announced today the studio’s recent selection by Endemol Shine North America , a division of Banijay , the world’s largest international content producer and distributor delivering world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe, to provide remote production and monitoring solutions for the second season of FOX’s LEGO Masters. Through this deal, Virtualis Studios supported Endemol Shine’s commitment to maintain COVID-safe environments, contain costs, meet tight production timelines and facilitate critical real-time, remote communications between producers, executives, directors, agents, contestants and talent while shooting. The second season of LEGO Masters is set to premiere Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.



“Virtualis Studios was an integral and invaluable contributor to our daily production and communication workflows for LEGO Masters. We needed someone with deep experience in remote production and monitoring who could eliminate the unknowns and provide a solution that just worked for our team and our partners, no matter what,” says Rob Day, Endemol Shine’s EVP and Head of Production. “Virtualis understands that production has changed forever and has a system and approach that meet our current and future needs.”

Virtualis Studios specializes in integrating multiple technology solutions to ensure any given project can be produced and monitored successfully on a partially or fully remote basis. The proprietary infrastructure supports multiple, concurrent virtual control rooms that are fully operational at any given time, with limitless scalability compared to what is possible within physical studios and on-site control rooms. Able to be deployed across small- and large-scale projects, including live broadcasts, live events and live-to-tape entertainment and branded content productions, Virtualis’ system and team of expert producers, technical directors, broadcast technicians and engineers ensure seamless communications and up to hundreds of dynamic content sources are available through a stable and secure cloud-based framework with near-zero latency.

“Even with the capabilities available during a broadcast network-level sound stage production, traditional workflows do not accommodate functions such as remote monitoring and digital guest support,” says Brian Gramo, General Manager of Virtualis Studios. “When we showed the executives in charge of production how easy it is to plug into Virtualis and just go, their broadcast crew was thrilled.”

“Endemol Shine is one of the most exciting and sophisticated content production companies in the world,” says Mike Baron, SVP of Partnerships for Super League and Virtualis Studios. “We are thankful that they recognized why Virtualis Studios is unique and so well-suited to support the LEGO Masters television franchise.”

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others, while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay, the world’s largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, Stephen David Entertainment and Yellow Bird U.S. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil and Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog. Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as “Big Brother” (CBS), “MasterChef” (FOX), “MasterChef Junior” (FOX), “Wipeout” (TBS), “Utopia” (Amazon), “LEGO Masters” (FOX), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), “The Real Housewives of Potomac” (Bravo), “Below Deck” (Bravo), “Below Deck Mediterranean” (Bravo), “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” (Bravo), “Swamp People” (History) “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” (VH1), “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (E!), “The Challenge” (MTV) and the upcoming launches of "Foodtastic" (Disney+) and “Ripley” (Showtime). The company also produces Spanish-language hits, including “LOL” (Amazon), “¿Quién Es La Máscara?” (Televisa), “Tu Cara Me Suena” (Univision) and “Súbete a Mi Moto” (Amazon), as well as Portuguese series “Big Brother Brasil” (Globo), “MasterChef Brasil” (Bandeirantes/Discovery), “All Together Now Teen” (RecordTV), “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (GNT/Globo) and “Game of Clones” (Amazon/RecordTV).

