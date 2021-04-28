MicroVision Announces Completion of its Long-Range Lidar Sensor A-Sample Hardware and Development Platform

REDMOND, Wash., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based laser beam sensing technology, today announced that it has completed development of its A-Sample hardware and development platform for demonstration of key performance features of its long-range lidar sensor to potential customers, partners, or parties interested in strategic alternatives.



“In October 2020 we set an aggressive schedule to complete development of our A-Sample in the April timeframe. I am proud of our talented team, their dedication and their ability to execute,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. “I believe our differentiated, high-performance lidar sensor has the potential to advance autonomous driving and active safety systems beyond current sensors announced in the automotive market. I expect that a version of this lidar sensor could be available for sale, in initial quantities, in the third or fourth quarter of 2021,” continued Sharma.

“With an expected range of 250 meters and a field of view of 100 degrees horizontal by 30 degrees vertical, we expect this lidar sensor to provide the highest resolution point cloud at 10.8 million points per second while operating at 30 hertz. Additionally, this lidar sensor is designed to be immune to interference from sunlight and other lidars. One of the ground breaking proprietary features of this lidar sensor is its capability to output the axial, lateral and vertical velocity of moving objects at 30 hertz,” added Sharma. “We believe no lidar product on the market, ranging from frequency modulated continuous wave to time-of-flight, has this capability. To achieve safety and successful autonomous driving, we believe this capability delivered at low latency will be a key feature.”

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of innovative MEMS scanning technology and solutions based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. The Company combines its hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for its customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving lidar sensor, augmented reality, interactive display and consumer lidar market.

