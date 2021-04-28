One Step Vending Corp. Announces Purchase Order of 10 Vending Machines for Their Placement in Las Vegas Area

Harrison, NY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK: KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announced today that the Company proceeded with the purchase order and delivery of 10 vending machines.

The vending machines have been imported and are currently getting customized and prepared for installation, entering the “pre-rollout phase” in the greater Las Vegas region for the strategic purpose of influencing other major metropolitan areas and establishing nationwide presence.

Ronald Minsky, President of KOSK, commented: “As we move forward with the implementation of our business plan and our placed agreements, we believe that Las Vegas is an explosive market for CBD products and our vending machines are the perfect means to facilitate the sale of such products in public and private store places. Our vision is to initiate a much broader expansion for the near future and grow our network.”

More press releases will follow on the development of the installation and we urge our investors to stay tuned.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focusing on the wholesale and retail distribution of CBD infused products from American suppliers. The products include edibles such as tinctures, capsules, oils gummies and other products. The Company is developing a wholesale network with stores in order to supply CBD infused products for consumers and has formed strategic partnerships with certain suppliers to distribute their products. The Company is also aiming to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

