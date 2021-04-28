Optinose Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Upcoming Healthcare Conference Presentation

Conference Call and Webcast to be held May 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Company to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 18, 2021

YARDLEY, Pa., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 and corporate updates, before market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Company to Host Conference Call

Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Wednesday, May 12, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID #5283136. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

In addition, the Company announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 5:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

