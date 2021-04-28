Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the metals industry "Copper Prices Fall After Rising through Pandemic"



Copper prices have more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including a 21 percent rise in 2021 alone. This week, however, copper prices fell on subdued demand from buyers reluctant to purchase the metal.



The prices were also influenced by China, the world's top copper consumer, as their economic recovery slowed.



But many investors are still bullish on copper as the dollar weakened, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, and as the copper demand outlook from the green energy sector remained bright.



