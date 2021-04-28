Digerati Technologies Launches Omnichannel Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that it has launched a contact center solution that allows its business users to engage and communicate with their customers via Web Chat and through social media networks including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, all from a single cloud-based interface.



With today’s consumers engaging across multiple channels and multiple devices, it has become increasingly important for businesses to communicate with its customers via social media channels. As a UCaaS provider, Digerati’s management team believes an integrated seamless solution delivered across multiple devices and touchpoints that includes social networks and that complements traditional voice and video media will significantly increase its value proposition for business users.

Engagement across multiple channels that are interconnected and seamless is known as the omnichannel and businesses that adopt omnichannel solutions are known to achieve greater year-over-year customer retention rates compared to businesses that do not. Omnichannel is centered around the customer and ensuring that customers can easily and seamlessly navigate between each company touchpoint to make a purchase or to achieve a desired result from a customer service inquiry.

Felipe Lahrssen, Executive VP of Sales and Operations for Digerati, stated, “Whether it’s for 2 or 200 users, we believe every business should adopt a communication solution for engaging and communicating with customers via web chat and social networks. Our solution scales up or down at an affordable price point per user that should fit the budget for businesses of any size. Our professional and full-featured omnichannel communication solution is now accessible to all businesses and no longer a luxury that only large contact centers can afford.”

For more information on Digerati’s omnichannel solution, please contact sales at sales@nexogy.com, message Nexogy on Facebook/Twitter or send a WhatsApp message to 866-Nexogy2 (866-639-6492).

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit digerati-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR

LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Investors:

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull

jack@theeversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

ClearThink

Brian Loper

bloper@clearthink.capital

(347) 413-4234