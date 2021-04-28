Increasing R&D Activities for Novel Therapies for Sarcopenia to Foster the Growth of Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global sarcopenia treatment market valued for $2,742.4 million in 2018 and is expected to garner $3,975.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and region. The report offers detailed insights on drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and key players of the market.

The increasing geriatric population and the rise in number of research & development activities for development of novel and effective therapies is predicted to boost the growth of the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period. The growing initiatives by various private and public organizations related to treatment for sarcopenia due to lack of approved therapies is projected to create massive growth opportunities for the global market in the near future. However, lack of awareness in the elderly population resulting in poor disease diagnosis is estimated to restrict the market growth by 2026.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. U.S. dominated the global Sarcopenia Treatment market share in 2018, whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Geriatric population suffering from cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis have higher risk of developing sarcopenia. The rapid ageing society requires a proven, cost effective, accessible and sustainable approach to prevent and treat age-related diseases effectively.

Thus, increasing geriatric population is expected to augment sarcopenia treatment market growth. According to World Population Ageing 2017, the number of people aged 80 years or over is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million.

Market Segmentation

- On the basis of treatment type, the global market is segmented into vitamin B 12 supplement, vitamin D and calcium supplement, and protein supplement.

- On the basis of distribution channel, the overall market is categorized into online channels, retail channels, and hospitals.

- On the basis of region, the overall market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The North America market for sarcopenia treatment is expected to account for the largest share in the global industry throughout the forecast period.

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global sarcopenia treatment market include -

Radius Health Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Nestlé S.A.

Eli Lilly

Further, the report presents and outlines several aspects of these key players such as SWOT analysis, business performance, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio.

In February 2019, Biophytis SA, announced three oral & poster presentations at the International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR). The company presented the details of ‘Sarconeos (BIO 101),’ its lead clinical drug candidate, which included its history and exclusive mechanism that targets the MAS receptor for muscle function preservation in muscle wasting disorder.

