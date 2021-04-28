Decisions of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB took place on 28 April 2021 at 11:00 am. and decided to allocate EUR 0.14 dividend per share.
12 May 2021 is the rights record day, i.e. persons who shall be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the Meeting (12 May 2021) will have the right to receive profit (dividend) of the Company.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 11 May 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020.
Attached all decisions of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB.

Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+370 5 2461419

