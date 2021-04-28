TrovaPage Launches First Complete E-Commerce Service for Creators to Build Thriving Online Businesses

Industry Veterans from Alibaba and Ant Financial Focused on Helping to Create Millions of Jobs



SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrovaPage , a global and open Internet marketplace to empower the success of creators and small businesses, today announced the launch of the first complete solution for people who want to build a successful business based on their talents and creativity. The TrovaPage Marketplace solution, which is available immediately for no upfront cost, has already been used by thousands of entrepreneurs to build, market, and bill for services, ranging from yoga instruction to guitar lessons, to small restaurants, to personalized astrology to non-profits.

The creator economy has grown in the last ten years, particularly during the Pandemic, with advances in Internet and cloud computing technologies making it easier for people to market and monetize their skills and passions through online platforms, and take their careers and livelihood into their own hands. However, while the market for e-commerce solutions for selling products is competitive and mature, it has failed to develop a comprehensive and holistic solution for creators who want to easily build, market, and monetize their own business. Current solutions such as sites for finding the best local businesses or online marketplaces for freelance services are either too expensive or lack the necessary functionality, and trying to get a handle on all of the individual CRM, social media, invoicing and bill payment solutions needed to run a business is beyond most small businesses and creators. They are struggling to effectively build, control and monetize their brands, and maintain strong and enduring relationships with their customers.

TrovaPage was co-founded by Jingming Li, former vice president and CTO of AliPay, to tackle this problem and help launch millions of creator-powered businesses. Li previously spent seven years at Alibaba, AliPay, and Ant Financial, during which time AliPay grew from a nascent startup into a global fintech powerhouse and AliCloud into Asia's largest cloud service. TrovaPage co-founder Ann Sun was the head of AliPay merchant technology and international product.

“TrovaPage’s mission is to create millions of jobs by eliminating the friction that is preventing creators from monetizing their talents and ambitions, and taking control of their careers and lives,” said Jingming Li, co-founder, and CEO, TrovaPage. “The TrovaPage Platform is helping to usher in The Creator Economy by putting them at the center, giving creators all of the tools they need to easily develop, market, bill, and receive payments in one place.”

How it Works

With simple and intuitive clicks and no code required, creators can instantly transform their ideas, hobbies, and expertise into real businesses on TrovaPage. Key capabilities include:

A fully autonomous digital shop to sell products and services Users simply provide a description of their business, upload photos and videos that highlight their products and services, and their shop is ready to begin selling immediately Instantly e-commerce-enable existing websites and social media pages by linking to the TrovaPage digital shopping cart via simple plugins Empower offline shops to accept online orders and online payments through simple QR codes



With interactive live-streaming channels, creators and small businesses can capture their creativity, and engage, market, and sell directly to their users

Live chat with potential and existing customers, and maintain connections with customers through community updates

Automated and curated referrals help drive growth and the overall success of the businesses

Instantly send invoices to and accept payments from any customer with a valid email address

Centrally manage all of your bookings, billings, and payment in one location



"We are an independent single shop restaurant serving local neighborhood communities in Silicon Valley. When COVID came, we were hit hard as we had to stop indoor dining. TrovaPage allowed us to quickly establish an online presence and take orders and payments directly from our customers. It is great for them and for us as it lowers our costs by eliminating the middlemen. It also helps us understand our customers better and tailor our menu to our community's specific tastes,” said Harish Negi, owner, Deedee’s Restaurant in Santa Clara, CA.

Availability

TrovaPage is available immediately for anyone to begin building a brand and monetizing their business at www.trovapage.com . All service fees from TrovaPage have been waived for the first six months to help creators kickstart their businesses. TrovaPage charges a fee for each completed transaction originated from TrovaPage.com, which includes credit card processing fees.

About TrovaPage

TrovaPage is the open commerce platform for the creator economy. The TrovaPage Marketplace Platform delivers all of the capabilities creators need to easily build, market, and bill for their creative services. A growing number of businesses, ranging from yoga instruction to photography to tutoring are turning to TrovaPage. Please visit us at www.trovapage.com or follow us at @trovapage.

