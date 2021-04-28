IDG Communications Appoints Brian Stoller as Chief Marketing Officer

Boston, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – announces the appointment of Brian Stoller as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). An accomplished marketing, agency and martech executive, Stoller will lead IDG’s global data-driven marketing efforts as IDG continues to define the intersection of media and martech.



The marketing landscape is at an inflection point with the decline of cookies, rising value (and scarcity) of 1st party data, and growing list of martech solutions. IDG’s move to simplify marketing from engagement to sales activation with the launch of Popular Demand with Triblio was an important first step in defining a future martech roadmap. Stoller joins the company as IDG continues to transform marketing by bringing together trusted media brands, unmatched 1st party data, and a powerful account based marketing platform.

“IDG’s transformation, especially amidst a time of great challenge and change, is a response to a very real market need. Brian is joining the team at an important time within our evolution,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications, Inc. “Reducing barriers, streamlining campaigns, and leveraging our global reach and consistent execution, will elevate our clients’ performance through data.”

As CMO for IDG Communications, Stoller will lead the global marketing organization, making it more seamless for customers to solve complex marketing challenges globally. His in-bound media expertise and dynamic branding experience will be leveraged to create greater awareness of IDG’s global transformation and engage tech marketers on the latest marketing trends and solutions to connect with IDG’s unmatched audience of tech buyers.

“Data is powering marketing decisions at a local, regional and global level,” shared Matt Yorke, Global Chief Revenue Officer, IDG Communications, Inc. “Brian’s passion and mastery for elevating marketing through data and technology melds perfectly with IDG’s goal of connecting tech buyers and sellers at the right time and the right place.”

Stoller brings 25 years of global marketing, agency and martech leadership experience to this role, including building IBM’s in-house programmatic capabilities; successfully launching martech start-ups, Third Screen Media and Mobiquity Networks; as well as leading global media activities and teams at Mindshare, mOne and McCann Erickson. His broad industry experience and exceptional marketing toolbox allow him to uniquely understand what IDG’s customers need for success.

“As marketers continue to experience a declining trend in cookie-based addressable audiences, we will observe a paradigm shift in media markets toward publisher owned audiences,” said Brian Stoller. “IDG is uniquely positioned at the intersection of media and martech to leverage its 1st party data insights and audience affinity to improve performance for marketers. I am honored to be joining IDG at a time of significant change across the industry and company.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow IDG on LinkedIn

Like IDG on Facebook

Attachment