KINETIC White Paper Addresses Role of Wearables in Preventing Ergonomic Injuries on the Job

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce , addresses how ergonomic risks can impact both worker safety and the bottom line in a new white paper, “Good to Great: Enhancing Workplace Safety with Wearables.” The KINETIC white paper examines how the deployment of wearable technology can help organizations safeguard their employees from the damaging effects of musculoskeletal injuries.



Every move essential workers make while on the job is critical to their safety, and high risk postures - like bending, overreaching, and twisting - can lead to costly injuries. The KINETIC Reflex device can maximize a safety program and fortify an organization’s safety culture by mitigating costly ergonomic risks.

The KINETIC white paper explains how its Reflex wearable delivers the following benefits:

Insights and Improvements -- Through data analytics, organizations gain the ability to know who is performing high risk postures, and to uncover why. Accumulated data can be leveraged for actionable insights, and behavior-changing technology for continuous improvement that reduces injuries and maximizes operational efficiencies.

Worker-Driven Change -- Employee participation is key to improving workplace ergonomics. With an unobtrusive form, a state-of-the-art algorithm, and unique gamification features, the KINETIC Reflex is a wearable solution that workers want to wear.

Proven Results -- The direct and indirect costs of workplace injuries are substantial. Companies that invest in their workforce now, augmenting them with wearable tech, gain a competitive advantage with a 50-60% reduction in injury frequency and a 72% reduction in lost workdays.

“Companies that invest in innovative technologies, like wearables, will rise to the top with a safer, more productive, and more engaged workforce,” said KINETIC CEO and Cofounder Haytham Elhawary.

The KINETIC Reflex is a discrete smart wearable that is worn on belts or waistbands of industrial workers. It automatically detects unsafe work postures and provides users with real-time feedback to reduce injuries and create better work habits. The technology was recently updated with features to enhance the contact tracing process and help keep essential employees safe during the pandemic. To learn more about KINETIC or to deploy the Reflex in your facility, please visit wearkinetic.com .

About KINETIC

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 50-60% reduction in injury frequency. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/ .

