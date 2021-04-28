Liveops Invests in its Virtual, Flexible Agent Workforce by Advancing Digital Transformation Efforts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of skilled virtual workforces for customer service and sales, today announced it is rolling out its aggressive strategy to improve the agent experience for its network of independent contractor agents via digital transformation tools and tactics. In today’s shifting economy many experienced, skilled professionals require safe, at-home work options that are both flexible and have high earning potential. Liveops is committed to a highly motivated independent contractor agent community who are driven to deliver the best possible level of service with every call, and will optimize the agent’s workflow at every turn to show its commitment.



Most recently, the company launched an applicant tracking system, powered by Fountain, a leading applicant tracking system designed for high-volume recruiting. Liveops needed a platform that could manage high-volumes of applicants, sometimes over 1,000 per day, while delivering a seamless applicant experience. The company gathered feedback from agents about their journey and the Fountain system was chosen based on its ability to meet the organization’s needs. The platform is more mobile friendly, with an intuitive interface that encompasses nearly all onboarding tasks within the workflow.

“We’re excited to partner with Liveops to deliver a seamless experience to applicants,” said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. “The deep partnership during our integration was a shining example of how teams can partner to build a customized experience resulting in higher throughput and deeper analytics.”

Throughout the year Liveops will continue to optimize the digital, yet community-driven agent experience, transforming several agent-facing platforms including a new solution for hosting the agent community, a collaborative space for agents to connect and share best practices. Liveops will also introduce a new learning management platform to support their award-winning distance learning and launch a new service support system.

Katie Bapple, Senior Director Agent Experience at Liveops, said, “Liveops has spent the last year mapping the agent experience and surveying top Independent agents to identify friction points. 2021 is the year where technology bridges the gaps identified, digitally transforming the agent experience so agents can concentrate on what they do best - providing incredible service.”

Liveops is committed to improving the agent experience through process improvements and strategic investments in technology solutions for agent acquisition, learning and development, community and service. This focus has been recognized with the 2021 Stevie Awards Bronze Winner for the "Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year" category, FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021, the 2020 Pillar World Awards New Hire Training and Outstanding Contractor of the Year, and Phoenix Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work .

Learn More

Visit www.liveops.com to learn more.

About Liveops

Liveops is a virtual call center offering an on-demand skilled workforce of onshore virtual agents for all customer service and sales needs. With more than 20 years of experience offering flexibility, scalable talent and meaningful work, Liveops has been improving the lives of its agents, clients, and employees by facilitating endless opportunity. Its Virtual Flex model has enabled more than 400 organizations across service industries including retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, travel and hospitality, and government to trust Liveops to deliver a fully scalable enterprise workforce, with faster program readiness, increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

Media Contact:

Suzanne Block for Liveops

E: liveops@merrittgrp.com