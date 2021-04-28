Manny Pacquiao & The Manny Pacquiao Foundation Sign Endorsement Deal with LTNC Takeover Industries

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor SMART, Inc. ( LTNC ) (the “Company”), announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Takeover Industries Inc., has officially signed an endorsement deal with Manny Pacquiao and The Manny Pacquiao Foundation.



Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all-time and is the only boxer in history to win titles in eight different weight classes. In addition to serving as a Senator of the Philippines, Pacquiao is also the founder of The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF), a California based non-profit, fighting for those less fortunate and spreading hope around the world.

Manny Pacquiao said, “To create a partnership with an innovative company like Takeover Industries that is focused on health and athletic performance with NXT LVL Hydrogen Water is truly exciting. I look forward to improved performance and recovery in my own training regimen while helping educate others about the many health benefits of Hydrogen Water.”

Joe Pavlik Labor Smart Inc., CEO & Takeover Industries President commented, “We are honored to join forces with Manny in his celebrated boxing career and to further his legacy by supporting The Manny Pacquiao Foundation. His political and philanthropic efforts outside of the ring truly establish Manny as one of the all-time greats, a true leader, role model and genuine inspiration living a real life “Rocky” story.”

Jon Sisson Executive Director for the Manny Pacquiao Foundation shared, “We are looking forward to a bright future with Takeover and to furthering our mission through the opportunities we can create.” Sisson also announced that, “Sharmila H. Viswasam has also joined the MPF Team as a Marketing & Fundraising Consultant.” Viswasam facilitated the initial introduction.

To Learn More About the Manny Pacquiao, the Foundation and its mission, please visit: https://pacquiaofoundation.org

