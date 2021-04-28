Affinor Growers to Use TESLA as Alternative Energy Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce it has chosen TESLA as the alternative energy provider for the company’s Abbotsford BC vertical growing operation. The solar PV system will offset electrical consumption, lowering operations costs throughout the year.



Outfitted with Affinor’s patented vertical farming technology, the company’s 15,000 sq ft greenhouse is scheduled for lettuce and strawberry production this summer. A license application to Health Canada for a cannabis micro cultivation operation within a walled off section of the greenhouse is also expected this summer. In addition to lower energy costs, TESLA Power Walls will completely support the water irrigation system and ensure continuous power during outages so watering cycles will not fail and crop loss risk is minimized.

Affinor’s alternative energy program is especially important as the company grows across Canada and works toward full ESG compliance. The company is sustainably feeding the world with automated vertical farming technology soon to be powered by TESLA’s alternative energy products, along with composting technology for onsite soil remediation.

The company’s mission is to serve the world with sustainable agricultural technology and QA growing processes, with no compromises on quality. Local food production and national self-sufficiency are working through different economies around the world as the demand for fresh food grows exponentially.

The BC Hydro integrated system of solar panels and battery storage will be installed by Terratek Energy Solutions, who are the approved and exclusive supplier of TESLA in British Columbia, Terratek Energy is a fully licensed Electrical Contractor. All staff are registered electrical journeymen and apprentices, also LEED Accredited Professionals (LEED AP), Certified Energy Managers (CEM) and members of the ASTTBC (Applied Science Technologists & Technicians of British Columbia).

Nick Brusatore CEO: “This vision of sustainability through combined technology is an honor to be part of. Our Abbotsford operation is the culmination of decades of research and technology development. I believe we are finally getting to the core and addressing the true economics required for sustainable, automated, mass production of food and plants.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

