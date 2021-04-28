English Finnish

Company Announcement, Insider information 28 April 2021 at 3.15 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar wins tender in China to deliver solar heating system to Guangzhou Power Supply Bureau, Guangdong Power Grid Co., Ltd.

Savosolar Plc is selected as the winning bidder to deliver a solar heating system to Guangzhou Power Supply Bureau, Guangdong Power Grid Co., Ltd. (later Guangzhou Power Supply) in China. The value of the system is approximately EUR 500 thousand. Both parties are aiming to finalize the contract within four weeks’ time. Once the contract is signed, the delivery of the system is expected in the autumn 2021 and to be operational by the end of this year. Savosolar large collectors will be installed on a tracker following the sun and maximizing the clean energy output from limited installation space. Project is the first realized pilot project in China Finland energy collaboration, which was agreed between the governments few years ago.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar: “We are very pleased that Guangzhou Power Supply has seen our solution as the best fit for their needs in terms of innovation and high energy yield from a relatively small installation footprint. Savosolar’s system will be part of an advanced multi-energy network by Guangzhou Power Supply, which is a subsidiary of China Southern Power Grid, a large state-owned Fortune Global 500 company. As our first reference in China, we believe that it will showcase the advantages of Savosolar in the world’s largest solar heating market.”

For more information:

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 28 April 2021 at 3.15 p.m. (CEST).



