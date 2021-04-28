Company announcement no 8/2021 - Prospectus and Public listing of Bond, Idavang A/S

Idavang is pleased to announce its prospectus on the listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of its 75.000.000 EUR bond issued in November 2020 (due 2025) with ISIN DK0030472618, with the 29th April 2021 as first trading day.

A copy of the listing prospectus is available for download on its website ( https://www.idavang.com/#investors ) by eligible investors. No offering of Bonds takes place by Idavang A/S in connection with the publication of the Prospectus

Disclaimer

The distribution of the Idavang Prospectus and the offering or sale of the Bonds in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession the Idavang Prospectus comes are required by Idavang to inform themselves about and to observe any such restriction. The Manager has not authorized the whole or any part of the Idavang Prospectus and makes no representation or warranty and accepts no responsibility as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the Idavang Prospectus.

The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Security Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Security Act. Neither this company announcement nor the Idavang Prospect constitutes an offer of, or an invitation by or on behalf of Idavang A/S or the Manager to subscribe for or purchase, any Bonds.

Contact Claus Baltsersen, CEO, phone +370 685 34 104 or e-mail: cb@idavang.com

Idavang A/S

Totfhøjvej 41

7321 Gadbjerg

CVR no.: 20956143

www.idavang.com

Attachments