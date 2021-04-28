Troika and Devlin Design Group Partner With the LCS to Launch Their New Broadcast Design

Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports, today announced it has teamed up with Devlin Design Group to create the new broadcast experience for the League Championship Series (LCS). The LCS is North America's largest professional esports league in the world's most watched esport, League of Legends.



The state-of-the-art graphics and set design, including the construction of a new set complete with the State Farm Analyst Desk and leading edge display technology, seamlessly convey tournament and match information, LCS branding, and paid sponsorships in a versatile environment. The dynamic stage allows LCS expert analysts to easily move between and interact with different staging areas for a more engaging broadcast presentation.

“We’re so excited to finally be able to share this new design and State Farm Analyst Desk with our fans,” said Justin Restaino, Creative Technology Producer for the LCS. “It’s beautiful and perfectly captures the spirit and new branding of the LCS, but it also achieves the flexibility and function needed for both in-person and remote broadcasts, as we gradually ease back into live events.”

The goal of the project was to bring competitive gaming and the fan experience to a new level for esports fans, and signal a page turned for the LCS. As esports continues to attract a larger audience and big brand sponsors, and following the LCS’s recent rebranding, the new design needed to capture the league’s fresh and vibrant spirit, and push the boundaries of a traditional sports broadcast. To achieve this, Troika and Devlin Design Group brought design and technology together to re-imagine a dynamic new LCS experience.

Troika, an agency known for their anthropological research in fandom and extensive work with blue-chip entertainment and sports clients, took a fan-centric approach to the brand design and animation.

“Esports fans are a very avid community,” said Troika Creative Director Josh Lynne. “To meet their needs, we built a package that delivers on different viewing experiences—a scalable system that has emotional and informational range, allows focus to be placed on any of the brand drivers, and celebrates the individual player, team or league as needed.”

The set and graphics were designed to give LCS expert analysts an array of weapons in their arsenal for presenting compelling tournament and match information, with more than 4,100 square feet of display technology spread across a variety of presentation areas. LED walls give the broadcast a dynamic feel and let analysts interact and move easily between the different venues, with more intimate areas carved out for discussions and interviews. Graphic displays drawn from the broadcast package and color-changing lighting ability allow for a variety of mood and tone to be dialed in to the environment.

Kartik Dakshinamoorthy, DDG’s VP and Scenic Design Director, added, “Both players and fans will feel an elevated experience on the new set. It is a welcoming and flexible space, with areas for a quick and casual chat and others designed for an in-depth discussion, creating a perfect environment to connect with fans with their favorite esports heroes.”

Watch the LCS at twitch.tv/lcs, youtube.com/lcsand lolesports.comat 1:00 pm PT on Saturdays and Sundays, and at 3:00 pm PT on Fridays during the regular season broadcasts.

Set fabrication by Bungalow Scenic Studio.

About the LCS

The League Championship Series (LCS) is North America’s largest professional esports league, in the world’s most watched esport: League of Legends. Now in its ninth year, the LCS is the third-most popular major professional sports leagueamong 18- to 34-year-olds in the United States. In 2021, the LCS kicked off with a refreshed look and tagline (“made by many”) to celebrate the fans, pros, and teams that support and inspire us to be the future of sports. Follow the LCS @LCSOfficialon Twitter, and tune into the LCS on twitch.tv/LCSor youtube.com/LCSon Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

About Devlin Design Group

Devlin Design Group is one of the most influential set design and lighting design firms in the world. They are renowned for their iconic sets, expert scenic lighting and their energy and commitment to design excellence, with a fresh perspective…Creativity, Knowledge and Innovation.www.ddgtv.com

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, we help brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey. Clients include Apple, CBS, AT&T, Comcast, CNN, HBO, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, IMAX, Netflix, Oath, Riot Games, Sony, Turner and UFC. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com; www.troika.tv

Contact:

For Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

kevin@troikamedia.com

Investor Relations





TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com





For Devlin Design Group

Diane ‘DiFi’ Fiolek

248.875.9565

difi@ddgtv.com